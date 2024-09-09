header image

September 9
1945 - Bonelli Stadium (Saugus Speedway) holds first postwar auto race on the West Coast; Billy Vukovich wins [story]
Bonelli Stadium
Castaic Union Recruiting for Measure QS Citizens Oversight Committee
Monday, Sep 9, 2024
signal-castaic-union-school-district-office-dan-watson

The Castaic Union School District is seeking four new members for its Measure QS Citizens Oversight Committee.

The Citizens Oversight Committee is mandated by law and is designed to insure accountability to the public.

The committee must include at least seven members of the community who will be appointed by the Governing Board of the School District. Service on the committee is an opportunity for interested members of the community to learn more about the district and its facilities plans and is an opportunity for members of the community to support the District and its mission of public education. Employees of the district and vendors, consultants and contractors who work for, or provide services to, the district may not serve on the committee.

Funds from Measure QS, a general obligation bond, will modernize, renovate and revitalize the district’s schools. Funds generated from the authorized bonds will be used for a variety of school district capital projects. These projects will help the District in meeting its educational goals to educate the students in our community.

Applications are now available at the district office, 28131 Livingston Avenue, Valencia, CA, 91355 and on the website, www.castaicusd.com.

The membership term is July 2024 through June 2026. The committee is required to meet at least once per year but typically meets 2-4 times. Meetings are held in the early evening and are either at a school site or the district office.

Applications are due by Sept. 30 and should be emailed to Julia Phippen at jphippen@castaicusd.com.
