State Expands Support to Those Impacted by SoCal Wildfires

n the wake of the devastating fires in Southern California and as part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s proclaimed State of Emergency and Executive Order, the California Department of Public Health is taking steps to support and make things easier for Californians as recovery continues across the region.

These efforts span the department’s many public health programs and include issuing widespread approval for expanded response, eliminating or limiting fees and processes, expanding areas of coverage and more.

“Across our entire department, our teams are working toward the shared goal of supporting Californians impacted by these wildfires and easing their pain in whatever ways possible,” said CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer, Dr. Tomás Aragón. “Public health isn’t just about supporting physical health, but also mental health, document recovery, food supply, logistics, recovery safety, and other essential needs.”

CDPH understands that recovering from these wildfires will be challenging and has developed a single online space for wildfire response information: go.cdph.ca.gov/wildfires.

Expanded Capacity at Health Care Facilities

CDPH, which oversees hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and more care access points across the state, has coordinated with local public health and emergency response teams to facilitate and ensure proper transfer of individuals in health care facilities to safe and secure locations.

More than 130 long-term care residents have been transferred to safety and CDPH continues to work with 120 facilities across the region to assess additional capacity and other facility needs.

CDPH issued blanket approval for these facilities in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties to quickly add bed capacity and services to their licenses. The blanket approval also allows facilities to set up additional beds in areas not traditionally used for patient rooms.

This approval allows for more rapid and expanded coverage and an increased ability to serve residents and patients that have been evacuated.

CDPH is providing guidance through All Facilities Letters for these facilities on how to submit additional waiver requests. These waivers are designed to support all facilities experiencing fire and windstorm related surges in capacity, as well as those dealing with staffing shortages due to impacted personnel.

Replacement of Vital Documents

CDPH is waving all fees for the replacement of certificates of birth, death, marriage, and dissolution of marriage records for any individual or family who loses these items as a result of the fires.

CDPH can process requests to replace documents in as little as two to three days and is offering expanded on-site services at Disaster Recovery Centers and Local Assistance Centers across Southern California.

These documents can be critical during recovery and rebuilding, and CDPH is working to ensure that all individuals who need replacements are able to receive them quickly and at no cost.

Learn more about how to replace lost vital records.

Continued Benefits to WIC Families Impacted by the Fires

CDPH’s California Women, Infants and Children program offers eligible families access to healthy food and resources. CDPH is committed to ensuring WIC families continue to receive the benefits of this vital program.

WIC participants who have lost their WIC Card or WIC foods should contact their local WIC office which can be found online at MyFamily.WIC.ca.gov.

WIC families who have been dislocated by the fires and are staying in an area that is not near their regular WIC office or WIC grocer can find a nearby location finder at MyFamily.WIC.ca.gov.

Addressing Health Risks Posed by Wildfires

CDPH staff are on the ground in affected areas, working hand-in-hand with local, state, and federal partners to assess and mitigate the risks posed by the aftermath of a fire. This includes supporting coordinated guidance on soil, air, water quality and the safe handling of debris.

Coordinating Emergency Response and Recovery Efforts

CDPH is working with local, regional, state and federal partners to support wildfire response and recovery efforts.

CDPH activated the Emergency Prescription Assistance Program. People affected by the wildfire who need help filling prescriptions or getting medical equipment can locate participating pharmacies online.

CDPH has provided resource requests for personal protective equipment such as N95 respirators, medical and health staffing resources and comfort kits.

CDPH is coordinating with state, local and federal partners on recovery efforts to restore healthcare facilities and to address the risks to public health caused by the wildfires.

CDPH shares mental health resources for people affected by the wildfires through CalHOPE Emotional Support Services and CalHOPE Mental Health Support for Youth & Families.

Protecting the Health of All Californians

The state is dedicated to promoting and protecting the health of all Californians and is actively working to support those individuals and communities suffering from the devastating effects of the wildfires in Southern California. CDPH’s mission is to advance the health and well-being of California’s diverse people and communities. That includes providing additional flexibilities, on-the-ground support and more in the face of disasters and challenges like these fires.

Additional Resources

Visit go.cdph.ca.gov/wildfires for all of CDPH’s resources and information in one place.

Visit the Los Angeles County Wildfires Resources Page for live updates, evacuation orders and recovery resources.

Find the latest news from California Office of Emergency Services.

Find information on wildfires: California Department of Forestry & Fire Protection (CalFire).

Get air quality updates: California Air Resources Board.

See maps of local air conditions: AirNow.gov.

Learn about Smoke and Ash Safety.

Get help from CalHOPE’s Emotional Support Services and Mental Health Support for Youth & Families.

Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires, a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.

Covered California recently announced a special-enrollment period for residents of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. This special enrollment period will last until March 8. Resources are available through Los Angeles County and the State of California. Of the 1.3 million uninsured Californians who qualify for subsidies through Covered California or are eligible for Medi-Cal coverage, 356,000 of them reside in Southern California.

California has developed resource guides to help guide people through disasters and provide information on the different types of federal, state, and local services available in California:

CalHHS Emergency Resource Guide (English and Spanish).

Guide to Disaster Assistance for Immigrant Californians (Multiple languages).

Emergency Preparedness Guide/Toolkit for Individuals with Disabilities (Multiple Languages).

Department of Aging Emergency Preparedness Guide (Multiple Languages).

Department of Managed Health Care Health Plan Disaster Resource Guide (PDF)

Department of Health Care Services Disaster Assistance Q&A

Find child care HERE

Through the BenefitsCal portal, Californians can get and manage benefits online. This includes food assistance (CalFresh) formerly food stamps, cash aid (CalWORKs, General Assistance, Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants), and affordable health insurance (Medi-Cal).

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

By calling 800-621-3362.

By using the FEMA smart phone application.

Assistance is available in over 40 languages.

If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

For more information visit www.cdph.ca.gov.

