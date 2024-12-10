Celebrating 20 Years, Painted Turtle Seeking Donations

The Painted Turtle Camp 20th Anniversary Celebration continues through December, and there’s still time to get involved. Your donation helps ensure that the camp remains 100 percent free for children with serious medical conditions and their families.

Since opening in 2004, The Painted Turtle has served over 200,000 children and their families. To celebrate, The Painted Turtle is committed to raising $400,000. You can help reach that goal. Your tax-deductible gift, made before Dec. 31, will help ensure there is always a place for children living with serious medical conditions to just be kids.

Rachel Roitman, a summer leadership counselor and former camper, shares how The Painted Turtle has made a lasting impact on her life:

“There are so many things that go into living with a chronic illness. Everyday things that people go through in a world that wasn’t built for them. Here, at The Painted Turtle, not only is this word built for us, but everyone also gets how special that is.”

