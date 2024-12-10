Celebrating 20 Years, Painted Turtle Seeking Donations

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Princess Cruises, the world's most iconic cruise line, headquartered in Santa Clarita, has announced record-breaking bookings over the four-day period covering Black Friday through Cyber Monday.
|
As more and more people drive alternative fuel vehicles, the city of Santa Clarita wants to ensure they have the most up to date information on where to fuel and charge locally. The Green Santa Clarita website has that information.
|
As holiday celebrations continue into December, the American Red Cross encourages donors to keep the blood supply top of mind by giving blood or platelets in December.
|
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, Explore Starting Your Home Based Business, on Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 12-1 p.m.
|
As part of its continuing series of virtual programs, the LA County Library will host a Zoom session on the perils and prevention of elder financial exploitation on Dec. 16 from 10 to 11 a.m.
|
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger this morning, Tuesday, Dec. 10, signed an emergency proclamation for the Franklin Fire that is rapidly burning through the Malibu area.
|
The Painted Turtle Camp 20th Anniversary Celebration continues through December, and there's still time to get involved. Your donation helps ensure that the camp remains 100 percent free for children with serious medical conditions and their families.
|
Make a New Year’s resolution to spend more time in nature with a First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park on New Year's Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1.
|
Following a back-and-forth opening half, College of the Canyons men's basketball eventually fell too far behind to catch up, taking an 80-55 home loss from Cuesta College at the Cougar Cage on Saturday, Dec. 7.
|
The Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater announced its 2025 Winter-Spring season, running Jan. 16 through June 14, 2025.
|
1941
- Three days after Pearl Harbor attack, 165th and 185th Infantry Regiments assigned to Saugus; Edison power substation guarded 24/7 [timeline
]
|
Local artist and author Therese Verner will host a reading and signing of her children's book "The Reading Tree" at the Acton Agua Dulce Library on Dec. 14 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
|
Just around the corner, 2025 will be ARTree Community Arts Center's 15th year serving Santa Clarita, and the non-profit thanks all its past and present board members, teachers, donors, volunteers, grantors, community partners and participants.
|
The holiday season is a special time in Santa Clarita. As November comes to a close, you’ll begin to notice more and more dazzling lights illuminated and sprinkled throughout the city, a spectacular sight to see for long-time residents and visitors alike.
|
With widespread critical fire weather conditions prompting a Red Flag Warning across Southern California Dec. 9 through Wednesday, Dec. 11, the county of Los Angeles Fire Department (LACoFD) has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre‑deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout the county.
|
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the launch of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders, businesses and organizations.
|
The Master's University men's basketball team traveled to Merced on Thursday, Dec. 5, but came away with a loss to the UC Merced Bobcats 76-60.
|
The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council will host a winter-themed “Winter Wonderland” Art Show Saturdays and Sundays at the TAADAA Art Gallery, starting Sunday, Jan. 19, thru Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025.
|
The season came to an end for The Master's University women's volleyball team as they lost their second match of pool play 18-25, 13-25, 21-25 to No. 13-seed Mount Vernon Nazarene University (Ohio) Thursday, Dec. 5 in Sioux City, Iowa.
|
College of the Canyons men's soccer featured five players named to the All-Western State Conference, South Division team for the 2024 season.
|
The county of Los Angeles Chief Executive Office Real Estate Division is requesting information for available space to lease to the county in the Santa Clarita Valley area.
|
College of the Canyons women's soccer had 10 players receive All-Western State Conference, South Division accolades, with Offensive Player of the Year honors going to Victoria Martinez.
|
Here in Santa Clarita, keeping our streets in top condition is a priority and our Street Maintenance teams are dedicated to making that happen every day.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.