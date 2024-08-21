Oct. 5 Harvest Moon Fundraiser at The Painted Turtle

Harvest Moon: A Gathering benefiting The Painted Turtle and The Bridge School will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at The Painted Turtle camp in Lake Hughes.

The Painted Turtle is a camp founded by Paul Newman where children with chronic and life-threatening illnesses can attend camp. The camps are free for children and their families and provide special care to attendees who otherwise would not be able to attend camp.

The Bridge School is a special school for children with severe speech and physical impairments.

The Harvest Moon fundraiser will offers VIP ticket packages and sponsorships ranging from $1,000 and up

To purchase tickets or sponsorships contact Harvin Rogas at 5B Events, (310( 559-9334 or email harvin@5Bevents.com.

For Corporate Sponsorship opportunities contact Jessica Chandler (310) 451-1353 x 120 or email jessicac@thepaintedturtle.org

General Admission tickets will go on sale Thursday, Aug. 29. At link will be available on that date at www.thepaintedturtle.org/harvest-moon.

A limited number of discounted tickets will be available to the local community, this includes Lake Hughes, Elizabeth Lake, Leona Valley and Green Valley.

Proof of residency will be required. Limit two tickets per resident until sold out.

For more information about local ticket sales, email Jessica Santos at jessicas@thepaintedturtle.org.

