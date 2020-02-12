[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
51°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 13
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Census Official Denies Red Flags Raised in GAO Audit
| Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020
census 2020 form

WASHINGTON — A nonpartisan government audit says preparations for the 2020 census are dangerously behind, weeks out from the nationwide launch, but the official at the helm told lawmakers Wednesday that the largest and most complex population count in U.S. history is on track.

“We are confident that we are on mission, on budget and on target,” Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham said in testimony to the House Oversight Committee.

The committee met this morning to parse a new report from the Government Accountability Office that says the Census Bureau has failed to meet hiring targets and establish local partnership critical to an accurate population count.

“The bureau is behind in its recruiting of applicants for upcoming operations,” the report states. “If the bureau does not recruit sufficient individuals, it may have difficulty hiring enough staff to complete its upcoming operations within scheduled time frames.”

Christopher Mihm, the GAO managing director for strategic issues, warned the committee that 202 out of the 248 Census Bureau offices missed February hiring targets.

Representative Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., said the Census Bureau hitting its hiring targets is critical to counting hard to reach communities.

“The numbers are telling the story,” Pressley said. “And it is a sobering one that stands to really devastatingly impact hard to count communities that already are under resourced and underserved.”

Dillingham meanwhile portrayed the GAO findings as outdated. Following initial door-to-door counts in Alaska last month, the survey goes live on April 1, and Dillingham assured the congresswoman that his office will be ready.

“This is the largest civilian mobilization since World War II due to the number of census workers and the enormous public engagement that happens during the decennial census,” the director said.

Mihm at the GAO conceded that Census Bureau recruitment rates are rising, but he warned that the upward trend in recent months does not indicate that the bureau will be properly staffed.

The 2020 census will be the first launched online, with the bureau planning to follow up with households that fail to respond to the digital survey.

Responding to Dillingham’s claims that the bureau is meeting its hiring targets, Mihm said 61 million households will require outreach from local census takers for the government to hit its 60.5% response rate goal.

“You can bleed through a recruitment base very, very quickly in hiring the enumerators for that,” the GAO official warned.

In a tense back and forth with Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-N.Y., the director also refused to tell the committee who is responsible for providing Congress with a complete list of local partners who will help distribute the census in hard to count communities.

The House Oversight Committee requested the data last year and the bureau missed the December production deadline.

“You know you were sworn in at the start of this hearing right?” Wasserman Schultz said.

She added later: “It really is hard to believe that you do not know who is responsible for reviewing the materials … You are the director of the census.”

Telling the congresswoman that the records were in review channels, Dillingham said he did not foresee a delay.

Wasserman Schultz called it outrageous, however, that the director could not tell her who is responsible for the review process and who is holding up the documents Congress requested.

“It’s a deliberate obstacle that you are throwing in the path of trying to make sure that we can get hard to count communities counted,” Wasserman Schultz said. “And that is obvious.”

The director denied the accusation but similarly failed to provide a direct answer to Representative Mark Meadows, R-N.C., who asked if the bureau can provide the records by the end of the week.

“That was a softball question,” Meadows said. Dillingham then committed to provide the list of local partners broken down by congressional district by Friday.

Representative Jim Jordan, the committee’s ranking Republican member, accused Democrats of ignoring their responsibility to ensure an effective census launch and said they were “needlessly” focused on the Trump administration’s push to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., raised concerns at the hearing over migrant communities who still expect the citizenship question to appear on the survey.

Dillingham firmly assured her that no citizenship question will appear on the 2020 census and that census data will, in compliance with federal law, not be passed on to immigration agencies.

The census director also committed to personally review a survey raised by Democrats that the Republican National Committee has mailed to households across the country, titled “2020 Congressional District Census” and asking recipients to respond within a week.

Representative Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat who chairs the committee, called the Republican mailer an abuse.

“This is outrageous,” she said. “It looks like an official document … and it is a campaign piece for the Republican National Committee.”

— By Megan Meneiro
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
U.S. House Passes Schiff’s Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020
U.S. House Passes Schiff’s Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act
The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act, which would add more than 191,000 acres of the Rim of the Valley Corridor to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, with a bipartisan vote of 231 Yeas and 183 Nays.
FULL STORY...
Sheriff Postpones Santa Clarita Town Hall to March
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020
Sheriff Postpones Santa Clarita Town Hall to March
Although a Santa Clarita town hall meeting was scheduled with Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Wednesday night, officials have said the meeting has now been postponed and rescheduled.
FULL STORY...
Coronavirus Update: 39 More Cases on Diamond Princess; Goldmans Still OK
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus Update: 39 More Cases on Diamond Princess; Goldmans Still OK
The Japanese Ministry of Health has diagnosed another 39 cases of coronavirus among the people aboard Princess Cruises' Diamond Princess, bringing the total to 175, the cruise line reported late Tuesday night.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Feb. 13)
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Senior Center Creative Writing Class Promotes Bonding, Individuality
For 20 minutes, the creative writing class was silent save for the inhales and exhales of the 13 people who softly, yet quickly scratched pen to paper.
Senior Center Creative Writing Class Promotes Bonding, Individuality
SCV Prep Basketball Playoff Preview
The pinnacle of Southern California prep basketball is back, and 12 Santa Clarita teams find themselves in the heart of it when the playoffs get underway on Wednesday.
SCV Prep Basketball Playoff Preview
U.S. House Passes Schiff’s Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act
The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act, which would add more than 191,000 acres of the Rim of the Valley Corridor to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, with a bipartisan vote of 231 Yeas and 183 Nays.
U.S. House Passes Schiff’s Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act
SCV Water Board Seats Leaders for 2020
The SCV Water Board of Directors has selected Gary Martin to serve as SCV Water’s president for its third year of operation, and Jerry Gladbach and Maria Gutzeit were appointed to serve as vice presidents.
SCV Water Board Seats Leaders for 2020
Supes Vote to Re-Evaluate Homeless Services Authority
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda Solis to analyze the current structure and function of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, or LAHSA.
Supes Vote to Re-Evaluate Homeless Services Authority
Feb. 14-16: Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Sets Schedule
Newhallywood Silent Film Festival producers have set the schedule of screenings, talks and tours for the inaugural festival in Old Town Newhall this weekend.
Feb. 14-16: Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Sets Schedule
Sheriff Postpones Santa Clarita Town Hall to March
Although a Santa Clarita town hall meeting was scheduled with Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Wednesday night, officials have said the meeting has now been postponed and rescheduled.
Sheriff Postpones Santa Clarita Town Hall to March
SCV Students Display Art Exhibit on Mall Community Wall
Students from Rio Norte Junior High School unveiled their artwork for display on the community wall at Westfield Valencia Town Center on Friday evening.
SCV Students Display Art Exhibit on Mall Community Wall
Feb. 22: Family Resource Fair at Golden Valley High
The Sulphur Springs Union and William S. Hart Union High school districts will host the fourth annual “Many Families, One Community” Family Resource Fair at Golden Valley High School on Saturday, February 22, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Feb. 22: Family Resource Fair at Golden Valley High
Coronavirus Update: 39 More Cases on Diamond Princess; Goldmans Still OK
The Japanese Ministry of Health has diagnosed another 39 cases of coronavirus among the people aboard Princess Cruises' Diamond Princess, bringing the total to 175, the cruise line reported late Tuesday night.
Coronavirus Update: 39 More Cases on Diamond Princess; Goldmans Still OK
Census Official Denies Red Flags Raised in GAO Audit
A nonpartisan government audit says preparations for the 2020 census are dangerously behind, weeks out from the nationwide launch, but the official at the helm told lawmakers Wednesday that the largest and most complex population count in U.S. history is on track.
Census Official Denies Red Flags Raised in GAO Audit
California Legislative Analyst Rips Governor’s Homelessness Plan
California’s legislative analyst Tuesday ripped Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed $1 billion homelessness plan and urged lawmakers to counter with a more focused, goal-oriented strategy for one of the state’s most vexing problems.
California Legislative Analyst Rips Governor’s Homelessness Plan
Angeles National Forest Issues Leases for New Emergency Communications System
Angeles National Forest officials have signed the leases for the first five of 13 proposed towers in the forest for a new Land Mobile Radio emergency communications system to be operated by the Los Angeles Regional Interoperable Communications System Authority.
Angeles National Forest Issues Leases for New Emergency Communications System
SCV Water Looks at Reservoirs Due to Winter, Carcinogen Concerns
A relatively dry winter and new state-set levels for the presence of a carcinogen in water threatening the closure of groundwater wells have local water officials considering water from new sources and looking to use water they’ve already banked.
SCV Water Looks at Reservoirs Due to Winter, Carcinogen Concerns
Today in SCV History (Feb. 12)
1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized. (Merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944.). [story]
Mint Canyon School
SCV Water Customers Encouraged to Limit Water Use for Castaic Lake Maintenance
SCV Water is asking customers to limit their outdoor water use next week, Feb. 18 - 22, in preparation for annual maintenance on facilities at Castaic Lake.
SCV Water Customers Encouraged to Limit Water Use for Castaic Lake Maintenance
SCV Chamber Announces Launch of FocusSCV
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of FocusSCV, a newly designed leadership program for directors, middle management, entrepreneurs and business owners, who are looking to take an active role in helping to shape the future of the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Chamber Announces Launch of FocusSCV
Feb. 12: Art Reception for Suzi Kades Solo Show, ‘pArts’
Be inspired by the unique creations of Suzi Kades in her solo show “pArts,” on display from Wednesday, Feb. 12 - Monday, April 6, 2020, in the Town Center Art Space at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Feb. 12: Art Reception for Suzi Kades Solo Show, ‘pArts’
Feb. 12: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District's Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 12, with a closed session at 3:45 p.m., followed by open session at 5:00 p.m.
Feb. 12: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
Eight SCV High School Soccer Teams Head into Post-Season Play
Eight Santa Clarita Valley soccer teams, four boys and four girls teams, advanced to this week’s CIF-Southern Section playoffs after the playoff pairings were announced on Saturday.
Eight SCV High School Soccer Teams Head into Post-Season Play
Feb. 12: Water Resources & Watershed Committee Meeting
The Water Resources and Watershed Committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 6:00 p.m. in the Summit Circle Training Room, located at 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, 91350.
Feb. 12: Water Resources & Watershed Committee Meeting
Audit Finds College District in Full Compliance with Bond Measures
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee has accepted the results of an independent audit confirming that, for the twelfth year in a row, the district has properly accounted for all bond expenditures and issued the District an unmodified opinion—the best rating possible—noting no adjustments, audit findings, questioned costs or instances of bond noncompliance.
Audit Finds College District in Full Compliance with Bond Measures
Valencia Grassfire Held to 1/4 Acre
Firefighters responded to a grassfire that broke out in the wash near Valencia Blvd. and Railroad Ave. in Valencia at around 11:30 p.m. Monday night, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department representative Austin Bennett.
Valencia Grassfire Held to 1/4 Acre
%d bloggers like this: