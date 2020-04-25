County Expands Disaster Help Center Hours, Protections for Renters & Consumers

Los Angeles County has created a list of resources to help residents during the COVID-19 crisis.

Details can be found below.



Expanded hours: Disaster Help Center offers more service for L.A. County

We Can Help You During the COVID-19 Emergency

DCBA has partnered with the Department of Workforce, Development, Aging, and Community Services, and other County and State agencies to bring you the Disaster Help Center. The center can help business owners and workers access important resources during the COVID-19 emergency. We now have additional resources for non-profits and renters.

We’ve expanded our hours of operation. Counselors are now available by phone Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., to help you find the resources right for your situation. (Expanded weekday hours begin Monday, April 27.)

Contact the Help Center for more information:

Call: (833) 238-4450

Visit: LACountyHelpCenter.org

Email: DisasterHelpCenter@lacounty.gov

_____________________________________________________________________

Questions about paying rent? Contact Us

Rent Unit Contact Info

If you’re renting in L.A. County, you may have questions regarding changes occurring during the COVID-19 emergency.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors recently announced several updates to assist renters during this difficult time.

The Board has placed a temporary ban on residential and commercial evictions in Los Angeles County. There is also a temporary rent freeze on rent stabilized units in the unincorporated areas of the County.

Find details about all the emergency protections for renters here.

We have also expanded our foreclosure prevention services to provide assistance to homeowners and landlords with 15 or fewer units.

For more information, please contact our tenant protection specialists:

Call: (833) 223-RENT (7368)

Email: rent@dcba.lacounty.gov

Visit: rent.lacounty.gov

__________________________________________________________________________

Consumers: Contact Us to Report Price Gouging

Price Gouging

DCBA wants to remind you that it is illegal for a business to raise the price of needed products and services over 10% during a declared emergency. This is called Price Gouging.

File a report today:

Call: (800) 593-8222

Email: info@dcba.lacounty.gov

Submit a form: bit.ly/DCBAHelp

__________________________________________________________________________

The IRS is warning taxpayers about scams involving the Economic Impact Payment that people are anxiously waiting for during this emergency.

Scammers may reach out to you and ask for your personal info. HANG UP. This is a scam and the IRS will NOT be contacting you for more info.

The majority of people do not need to take any action to get the economic impact payment. The IRS will calculate and automatically send it to those eligible.

Visit the IRS website for more info on Economic Impact Payments and get the latest news on resources available to you.

______________________________________________________________________________

Make Your Voice Count. Complete the Census Today

As L.A. County residents stay inside to stop the spread of the coronavirus, it’s easier than ever to stand up for your community without leaving your home.

You can fill out the census online and ensure your community gets the resources they need.

The census is private

The census helps make our communities better places to live

The census helps fund services that we need now more than ever to combat coronavirus, including: Hospitals, Medical assistance programs, and Emergency services

Get more info about the Census here.