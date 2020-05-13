la county census deadline 2020

U.S. Census Deadline Extended to October 2020

Uploaded: , Wednesday, May 13, 2020

By Press Release

As Los Angeles County residents stay inside to stop the spread of COVID-19, they now have the deadline extended until October of this year to complete the 2020 Census.

it’s easier than ever to stand up for your community without leaving your home.

You can fill out the census online and ensure your community gets the resources they need.

* The census is private

* The census helps make our communities better places to live

* The census helps fund services that we need now more than ever to combat COVID-19, including hospitals, medical assistance programs and emergency services

Get more info about the Census here.

