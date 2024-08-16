Chamber Announces 2024 Candidate Forum

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber announced Thursday their Election Watch 2024 Candidate Forum, an essential event designed for local business and community members to engage with candidates ahead of the November elections. Scheduled for Sept. 6, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., this comprehensive forum will bring together candidates from state and local races into a single, dynamic event and includes a meet the candidate reception where attendees can engage one on one with the candidates.

This year’s forum aims to provide an optimal platform for understanding the diverse business and economic issues that will shape our community’s future. The forum will feature the following confirmed candidates (listed alphabetically by last name and race):

Patsy Ayala – (Santa Carita City Council, District 1)

Tim Burkhart – (Santa Clarita City Council, District 1)

Patrick Lee Gipson – (State Assembly, District 40)

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo – (State Assembly, District 40)

Kipp Mueller – (State Senate, District 23)

Suzette Valladares – (State Senate, District 23)

Additionally, congressional and water board candidates have been invited to join the meet the candidate reception following the forums.

The forum will offer attendees the opportunity to hear directly from these candidates about their platforms and priorities. Each candidate will address questions focused on business and economic topics, allowing them to elaborate on their vision and address key issues impacting the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond.

“We are pleased to bring together local and state candidates in one forum for our community,” said Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “This forum continues the Chamber’s role as the Voice of Business and its commitment to provide our business and nonprofit community with the important information and insights necessary to navigate the upcoming elections effectively.”

This event is open to all members of the community, for more details and to registration go to the Chamber’s website at www.scvchamber.com under the events tab. The SCV Chamber thanks Northeast Valley Health Corporation for being Title Sponsor and the SCV Chamber PAC for sponsoring. Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting hello@scvchamber.com.

About the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce

The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley, representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.

