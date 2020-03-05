[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Chamber Launches Industry & Tech Council
| Thursday, Mar 5, 2020
Chamber's Industry & Technology Council

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the creation of a new Industry & Technology Council which will help bring together manufacturing, processing and technology companies with a strategic focus on pro-business advocacy for these business sectors.

The Industry & Technology Council’s focus will be to work to improve and enhance a strong business climate for Santa Clarita Valley-based industry, manufacturing, processing and technology companies through pro-business advocacy to develop balanced laws, effective regulations and sound public policies to stimulate economic growth and create new jobs while safeguarding environmental resources.

“In continuing to provide value to our members, we saw an unmet need for our Valley’s industry companies and will start to focus attention on industry, manufacturing and technology companies in Santa Clarita,” said Nancy Starczyk, chair of the board of directors. “Ensuring our local businesses have the resources they need to be successful is part of building community at the SCV Chamber. The new Industry and Technology Council will help develop an advocacy strategy to support valley industry companies.”

In creating this new Council, the SCV Chamber has joined the California Manufacturers & Technology Association (CMTA), that represents this state-wide economic sector which generates more than $288 billion every year and employs more than 1.3 million Californians.

The Industry & Technology Council at the SCV Chamber plans to meet quarterly. The first meeting is being scheduled for April 2020.

“Our local industry, manufacturing and technology companies have been looking for a local voice for their advocacy needs,” said Ivan Volschenk, Managing Partner for Evolve Business Strategies which manages the Chamber. “The Chamber is stepping into this role and will help bring together these companies with strategic advocacy efforts.”

For more information about the Industry & Technology Council at the SCV Chamber, please visit our website www.SCVchamber.com or email hello@scvchamber.com.

About the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.
