Santa Clarita CA
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 20
1874 - First train out of L.A. to reach new town of San Fernando; Newhall 2 years later
Chamber, SchlickArt Partner to Showcase “12 Months of Quarantine” Photo Exhibit
| Tuesday, Apr 20, 2021
12 Months Art Exhibit

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday their plans to unveil the 12 Months of Quarantine photo exhibit, scheduled for Monday, May 3 and is expected to run till the end of the month.

SchlickArt Photography and Video worked with the local community to document their first 12 weeks during the quarantine, starting exactly a year ago. The photos will be displayed at Westfield Valencia Town Center on the first floor at Sears Court for the full community to enjoy.

“The 12 Months of Quarantine was just one of the ways the SCV Chamber worked to keep our community spirit uplifted during one of the toughest times any of us had dealt with,” stated John Vance, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board of Directors. “We were proud to work with SchlickArt Photography and Video as they, in a safe manner, captured what some of us spent our time doing during the quarantine and now we’re excited to share the pictures with everyone.”

When the Stay-at-Home order was initiated, the team at SchlickArt partnered with the SCV Chamber to see what can be done for our community during the unprecedented challenges that were being faced. This exhibition was started to support our community, lift people’s spirits, and help individuals feel a part of something bigger.

“We are so proud of our community and their resilience through the pandemic,” stated Ivan Volschenk, Evolve Business Strategies managing partner, which manages the SCV Chamber of Commerce. “SchlickArt gives so much to our Non-Profit community and we couldn’t have been happier to partner with them on this fun project during such a difficult time for all of us. We thank Westfield for their continued support and look forward to the community coming to view the exhibit and do some local shopping.”

The exhibit’s unveiling will be available for the public to enjoy starting on Monday, May 3 and run until Sunday, May 30. Community members are encouraged to check out the photo exhibit and reflect back during the stay at home, one year ago. The exhibit will take place on the first floor at Sears Court, adjacent to The Canyon Club.

“Our goal during quarantine was to find a way to support the local non-profits that were suffering greatly during the shutdown,” stated Lindsay Schlick, co-owner of SchlickArt Photography and Video. “In doing that, we didn’t want to diminish the pain or seriousness of what was happening throughout the world, but we did want to use our creativity to find the silver linings – the moments of light and happiness that quarantine brought some of our local families.”

The exhibit captures individuals, couples, families, business owners – your average Santa Clarita Valley resident – as they portray how they spent their time during the quarantine period. 13 different non-profits were selected. A check presentation ceremony will be held for each nonprofit as funds from each exhibit’s sponsorship will benefit their choice of nonprofit.

“Our mission continues to align with the Chamber in growing the economy by supporting local businesses,” stated Maral Matossian, Westfield Valencia Town Center general manager. “Westfield Valencia Town Center was happy to partner with the SCV Chamber of Commerce and SchlickArt to display the ’12 Months of Quarantine’ series and demonstrate support of our tenacious community.”

About the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce
The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than a 65,000-member workforce. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.
