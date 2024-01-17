header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 17
1994, 4:31 a.m. - Magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake rocks Santa Clarita Valley [video]
collapsed freeway bridge
‘Know to Say No’ Anti-Trafficking Campaign
| Wednesday, Jan 17, 2024
Water drop


Child trafficking can happen anywhere

In the course of her work, Adela Estrada has interfaced with and supported hundreds of children and youth of all genders, ranging in age from nine to 21, who are victims of commercial sexual exploitation or sex trafficking.

Yet, many people in Los Angeles County remain unclear about what child trafficking is, where it happens or who it affects.

Estrada, who oversees the Commercially Sexually Exploited Children Program for the Department of Children and Family Services, explains that a common misconception is that child trafficking mainly or only occurs in other countries. The reality is that human trafficking has been reported in every state across our nation, and Los Angeles County is one of the top hubs for sex trafficking in the U.S.

“You can see obvious signs of commercial exploitation if you know where to look and what to look for,” Estrada said.

Recognizing the need for more public education on this important topic, the Los Angeles County Office of Countywide Communications recently kicked off a new campaign, Know to Say No, which delivers a sobering message: Child trafficking can happen anywhere.

The campaign includes a webpage and a series of short videos featuring young professional actors speaking to friends, family, teachers and community members. Countywide Communications and the Los Angeles County Child Trafficking Committee, which Estrada chairs, worked with other County departments, law enforcement officials, educators, and advocates to develop the campaign’s key messages.

“We should be kids just having fun,” says a solitary teen onscreen, an earnest look on his face as he speaks to his friends through the camera. “But things are crazy now,” he adds.

Candidly speaking to himself, another young person says, “I would tell myself to pay attention because things that happen to other people — they can happen to me.”

The simple yet powerful videos place young people at the forefront of the prevention effort, reminding viewers that any child can become a victim.

While certain risk factors make some youth more vulnerable than others, experts agree that child predators don’t discriminate based on age, race, gender, sexual orientation or socioeconomic status.

Learn how to recognize the signs of child trafficking

Estrada, who is working diligently to advance the new human trafficking public education campaign, said the number of sexually exploited youth referred to DCFS has quadrupled in the past decade. Currently, DCFS is serving approximately 380 youth impacted by commercial exploitation. About 90% of those referred to the program are female, 80% are youth of color, more than 50% are age 16 or older, and nearly 20% are between the ages of nine and 13. These figures highlight the importance of early prevention efforts.

According to the KTSN webpage, behavioral signs of child trafficking may include:

-Running away from home or school frequently.

-Sharing nude or explicit pictures or information online.

-Giving a false name or age when asked for personal information.

-Having expensive items that youth are unable to afford.

-Spending time in places where sex trafficking happens like hotels, streets or specific addresses.

The webpage also details the predatory tactics that traffickers use to groom potential victims such as masquerading as a romantic interest and giving gifts, money, or anything of value to the youth to meet their needs and build trust. Some may even post fake ads that offer modeling jobs or other opportunities.

You can help keep young people in your community safe

The KTSN campaign seeks to inform and empower community members with free digital and social media content that may be used to help share the message. Social media posts, videos, banners and display ads are available on www.KnowToSayNo.com.

“We know the devastating trauma caused by human trafficking and the lifelong impact it can have, especially for children and youth,” Estrada said. “We want more people to know the signs and learn what to do if they suspect a child is a possible victim.”

Suspicions of abuse or neglect, including child sex trafficking, should be reported to the LA County Child Protection Hotline at (800) 540-4000 or 911.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

‘Know to Say No’ Anti-Trafficking Campaign

‘Know to Say No’ Anti-Trafficking Campaign
Wednesday, Jan 17, 2024
In the course of her work, Adela Estrada has interfaced with and supported hundreds of children and youth of all genders, ranging in age from nine to 21, who are victims of commercial sexual exploitation or sex trafficking.
FULL STORY...

CalTrans to Open 1994 Northridge Earthquake Exhibit

CalTrans to Open 1994 Northridge Earthquake Exhibit
Tuesday, Jan 16, 2024
On the 30th anniversary of the Jan. 17, 1994 Northridge earthquake, the California Department of Transportation will commemorate the efforts of the public servants who worked to safely rebuild the highways following the disaster.
FULL STORY...

Free Clean California Coloring Books for Kids

Free Clean California Coloring Books for Kids
Tuesday, Jan 16, 2024
Caltrans and the Los Angeles County Central Library Children’s Division have partnered to give away free educational anti-litter Clean California Activity/Coloring Books.
FULL STORY...

Public Health Warns of Raw Oysters Linked to Gastrointestinal Illness

Public Health Warns of Raw Oysters Linked to Gastrointestinal Illness
Monday, Jan 15, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses potentially linked to raw oysters consumed at four different local restaurants.
FULL STORY...

DACC Seeking Adoption for Unsocialized Cats

DACC Seeking Adoption for Unsocialized Cats
Monday, Jan 15, 2024
In October 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control served a search warrant at an animal rescue facility in Littlerock, CA, leading to the rescue of over 200 cats and dogs.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
The 30th Anniversary of the Northridge Earthquake
The Northridge earthquake, a 6.7 magnitude quake that was the costliest earthquake disaster in the history of the United States, rocked the Santa Clarita Valley 30 years ago on Jan. 17, 1994.
The 30th Anniversary of the Northridge Earthquake
Jan 18: Circle K Offers Gas Up To 40 Cents Off Per Gallon
Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 18 during Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up and 50% off on car washes all day at over 200 participating Circle K locations including Los Angeles. 
Jan 18: Circle K Offers Gas Up To 40 Cents Off Per Gallon
‘Know to Say No’ Anti-Trafficking Campaign
In the course of her work, Adela Estrada has interfaced with and supported hundreds of children and youth of all genders, ranging in age from nine to 21, who are victims of commercial sexual exploitation or sex trafficking.
‘Know to Say No’ Anti-Trafficking Campaign
CSUN Professor’s Work Included in ‘Best American Short Stories of 2023’
The short story chronicling what happens next, “Supernova” by Kosiso Ugwueze, an assistant professor of English at California State University, Northridge, has been included in “The Best American Short Stories 2023,”
CSUN Professor’s Work Included in ‘Best American Short Stories of 2023’
Today in SCV History (Jan. 17)
1994, 4:31 a.m. - Magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake rocks Santa Clarita Valley [video]
collapsed freeway bridge
CalTrans to Open 1994 Northridge Earthquake Exhibit
On the 30th anniversary of the Jan. 17, 1994 Northridge earthquake, the California Department of Transportation will commemorate the efforts of the public servants who worked to safely rebuild the highways following the disaster.
CalTrans to Open 1994 Northridge Earthquake Exhibit
Jan. 20: First Santa Clarita Community Hike of 2024
The first Santa Clarita Community Hike of 2024 will be held Saturday, Jan. 20 at 9 a.m. Hikers will meet at the Gates Family Wildlife Preserve Pine Street Trailhead, access via Pine Street.
Jan. 20: First Santa Clarita Community Hike of 2024
Youth Mountain Bike Demo Days at Trek Bike Park
The Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita will host several sessions of the Youth Mountain Bike Demo Day program.
Youth Mountain Bike Demo Days at Trek Bike Park
Feb. 4: Hart High Baseball Team Preview, Alumni Game
The 2024 Hart High School Baseball Team Preview and Alumni Game (3-Inning) will be held Sunday, Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Feb. 4: Hart High Baseball Team Preview, Alumni Game
Part of Santa Clara River Trail Closed Weekdays for Fence Repair
The Santa Clara River Trail behind Lowe’s on Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus will be closed Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, Jan. 16.
Part of Santa Clara River Trail Closed Weekdays for Fence Repair
Marcia Mayeda | A Pawsome Guide to Selecting Pet Health Insurance
Several years ago, I was walking our three dogs at the time, Isabella, a Great Pyrenees, Rebecca, a Golden Retriever, and Lucy, a Bernese Mountain Dog. In the middle of our walk, Isabella began having difficulty breathing.
Marcia Mayeda | A Pawsome Guide to Selecting Pet Health Insurance
Jan. 15-21: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 15 - Sunday, Jan. 21.
Jan. 15-21: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
Free Clean California Coloring Books for Kids
Caltrans and the Los Angeles County Central Library Children’s Division have partnered to give away free educational anti-litter Clean California Activity/Coloring Books.
Free Clean California Coloring Books for Kids
Jan. 25: VIA After Five Networking Mixer
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Jan. 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at The Mortgage Doctor.
Jan. 25: VIA After Five Networking Mixer
Today in SCV History (Jan. 16)
1926 - Newhall Community Hospital, est. 1922, opens in larger, more modern hospital building at 6th & Spruce streets [story]
Newhall Community Hospital
Denise Ferreira da Silva Named CalArts’ 2024 Theorist in Residence
California Institute of the Arts is pleased to announce world-renowned writer and artist Denise Ferreira da Silva as its 2024 Theorist in Residence.
Denise Ferreira da Silva Named CalArts’ 2024 Theorist in Residence
Dixon Health Center, CalArts Celebrate Partnership
When the 2024 Spring semester for California Institute of the Arts students begins, it will also be the beginning of another year of nearly two decades of healthcare services provided by Samuel Dixon Family Health Centers at the Student Health Center.
Dixon Health Center, CalArts Celebrate Partnership
Matadors Take Stage at 2024 Golden Globes
The 81st Golden Globe Awards ceremony recently took place, with California State University, Northridge students playing a key role in the ceremony.
Matadors Take Stage at 2024 Golden Globes
Mustangs Drop Second Straight Game
The Master's University men's basketball lost a double-digit lead as the Arizona Christian Firestorm came from behind to defeat the Mustangs 75-76 Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.
Mustangs Drop Second Straight Game
COC Men’s Basketball Suffers 69-80 Road Loss at L.A. Valley
VALLEY GLEN — College of the Canyons finished on the wrong end of an 80-69 road result at L.A. Valley College during Wednesday night's Western State Conference, South Division opener.
COC Men’s Basketball Suffers 69-80 Road Loss at L.A. Valley
Lady Cougs Open Conference With Win Over LAVC 68-63
VALLEY GLEN — Aaliyah Garcia poured in 22 points and Jade Sims added 17 more, as the freshman duo helped College of the Canyons pick up a 68-63 road win over L.A. Valley College in the Western State Conference, South Division opener on Wednesday. 
Lady Cougs Open Conference With Win Over LAVC 68-63
Jan. 17: COC Board of Trustees Regular Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, Jan. 17, beginning with closed session at 4 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
Jan. 17: COC Board of Trustees Regular Business Meeting
Jan. 26: Entry Deadline for Hart District Talent Show
The WiSH Education Foundation has announced the first district-wide talent show for all students, teachers and administrators from all grades in the William S. Hart Union High School District will be held at Castaic High School’s Performing Art Center on March 15-16.
Jan. 26: Entry Deadline for Hart District Talent Show
SCVNews.com