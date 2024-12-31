Chiquita Canyon Landfill Ceases Operations Jan. 1

Chiquita Canyon, LLC has announced that the Chiquita Canyon Landfill is closing active waste disposal operations effective Jan. 1, 2025. The last day for accepting incoming solid waste at the landfill is Tuesday, Dec. 31. While waste disposal operations will conclude, Chiquita Canyon, LLC will continue to manage the landfill, address the noxious odor incident occurring onsite and oversee closure and post-closure activities.

“The closure of the landfill was expected so I’ve been monitoring this development closely,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger. “This is a significant change for our community and brings a responsibility to carefully assess its impacts on residents, businesses, and our regional waste management system. To address these concerns proactively, I will introduce a motion at the next Board of Supervisors meeting directing Public Works to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the closure’s implications. This review will examine its effect on waste disposal operations, environmental considerations, and community health. I’m committed to ensuring that this transition doesn’t lead to any form of price gouging or unfair practices in waste management services. Protections must be in place to prevent increased financial burdens on our residents and businesses. I want to emphasize that my top priority, though, continues to be bringing relief to the community that continues being afflicted by the landfill’s noxious odors. The landfill’s closure will not stop their suffering since the incident is occurring in a closed, inactive portion. The lawsuit Los Angeles County has filed against Chiquita Canyon Landfill’s owners and operators, pursuing relief for impacted communities, seeks to right that wrong.”

Regulatory agencies have been closely monitoring the landfill’s operational challenges and evaluating potential impacts arising from its closure. These include changes in waste hauling operations for those who utilized Chiquita Canyon Landfill, as well as longer hauling distances to alternate disposal sites.

Los Angeles County Public Works has been proactively preparing and coordinating with affected waste haulers and regional landfill operators to ensure service continuity for residents in unincorporated Los Angeles County.

“As the agency responsible for regional waste planning in Los Angeles County, we will ensure there are no disruptions to trash collection services in our unincorporated communities and will work closely with the City of Santa Clarita to help prevent any disruptions to their services as well,” said Mark Pestrella, P.E., Director of Los Angeles County Public Works. “The health and safety of our residents remains our top priority.”

The county will continue to monitor this situation and ensure residents are kept informed of any updates related to waste management services in light of the landfill’s decision to stop accepting waste.

