Chiquita Canyon Landfill to Remain Open Court Rules

A hearing in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on the lawsuit Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure v. County of Los Angeles was held on Wednesday, June 5. The court determined the Chiquita Canyon Landfill can remain open.

Judge Stephen Goorvitch, a judge of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County, heard arguments on whether citizens have the right to challenge the continued operation of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in violation of the conditional use permit issued by Los Angeles County and without mitigation measures in place to protect public health.

Goorvitch ruled the landfill can remain open.

John Musella, the public relations executive who represents the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, issued the following statement on the court’s action:

“We are pleased with today’s court ruling which will allow Chiquita Canyon to continue to play its critical role as part of the county’s solid waste disposal systems. As the EPA and other regulatory agencies have concurred, the landfill’s regular, waste disposal operations are not affecting or contributing to the elevated temperature landfill event (ELTF) occurring at Chiquita Canyon. Chiquita Canyon continues to work diligently every day, and in cooperation with our regulators and authorities, to implement extensive odor mitigation measures at the landfill to reduce impacts on the local community. Residents most adjacent to the landfill are eligible to participate in the Chiquita Landfill Community Relief program which provides funds.”

The Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure lawsuit alleged the landfill is an “imminent and substantial danger to residents of the surrounding area as the Landfill is releasing toxic gases into the community.”

For months neighbors of the landfill, which is owned and operated by Waste Connections, have complained about the noxious fumes and contaminated runoff.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, a heat-producing chemical reaction likely started deep within a closed portion of the landfill in May 2022. The agency, which is overseeing efforts to control the reaction, has called the situation an “imminent and substantial endangerment” to nearby communities.

The Chiquita Canyon Community Relief Program has been put in place to help those affected by the dump’s odors and recently hosted “help” sessions to assist individuals in filing claims.

For more information on the relief program visit https://chiquitalandfillcommunityrelief.com.

The relief program offered by the county of Los Angeles for those affected by Chiquita Canyon odors has closed and is no longer accepting applications.

