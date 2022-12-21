header image

1905 - County buys property to build Newhall Jail (now next to city's Old Town Newhall Library) [story]
Old Newhall Jail
CHP Implements Holiday Maximum Enforcement Period
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022
Water drop


The holiday season is upon us, and the California Highway Patrol wants travelers to get to their destinations safely.

“With anticipated high volumes of traffic, and impending winter storms, the CHP wants you to slow down, buckle up, and never drive impaired,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray.  “Give yourself some extra time to get to your destinations, make sure your vehicles are fueled up and properly equipped for your travels, and most of all, always designate a sober driver.”

According to data from the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, 28 people were killed in California crashes throughout the Christmas Maximum Enforcement Period last year. During that 54 -hour MEP, CHP officers made 341 arrests for driving under the influence. Additionally, the CHP issued 1,151 citations for speeding violations and 16 citations for occupants not being properly restrained.

The CHP will begin the MEP at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, and continue through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25. During that time, all available officers will be on the road for enhanced enforcement and to assist any motorists or pedestrians in need.

During the MEP, the CHP will deploy all available officers to patrol the highways looking to remove impaired drivers.  Additional focus will be placed on speeding, which is one of the primary causes of crashes in California.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.
New Officers Named to COC Board
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, swore in recently elected board members, elected its new officers, received recognitions for service, and set its 2023 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting held on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Animal Care Centers Announce Increase in Live Release Rates
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022
Recent reports of the euthanasia rate at Los Angeles County Animal Care Centers have included incorrect or misleading information.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Cases Near 96,000
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 23 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,080 new cases countywide and 151 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Mustangs Fall to Montana State-Northern 71-80
After trailing by 15 at the half, The Master's men's basketball team fought back to tie it, but that was as close as they got as the Lights of Montana State-Northern defeated the Mustangs 80-71 in the final game of the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Ariz. Tuesday.
NY Times Bestselling Author Stephen Jones Coming to CalArts
California Institute of the Arts is pleased to announce New York Times bestselling author Stephen Graham Jones as its 2023 Katie Jacobson Writer in Residence.
New Officers Named to COC Board
Cougars Push Past West Hills 89-72
College of the Canyons pushed past the visiting West Hills Lemoore Eagles by an 89-72 final score at the Cougar Cage on Tuesday night, good for its second straight victory and third over the last four games. 
Animal Care Centers Announce Increase in Live Release Rates
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Cases Near 96,000
CSUN Nearly Comes Back From 25 Points Down at LMU; Lions Win 69-62
CSUN trailed by 25 in the third quarter, but a Matadors' rally in the fourth just came up short as LMU defeated CSUN 69-62 in women's basketball action Wednesday afternoon at Gerstein Pavilion.
CHP Implements Holiday Maximum Enforcement Period
Recycle Trees After Holidays at Convenient Locations
It’s merry and bright to recycle right, Santa Clarita! Waste Management has partnered with the city of Santa Clarita to establish three convenient locations for residents to recycle their Christmas trees this holiday season.
Ocean Water Use Warning for Los Angeles County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
12 Year Old Santa Clarita Boy Brings Climate Ball to Qatar World Cup
When 12-year-old California eight grader Ismachiah Oduwole found out in mid-November that his entire family had saved for 10 months for him to go to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, he was not only excited, he realized he only had 24 hours to pack his bags and get ready for what seemed a trip of a life time.
Jan 13: “Rembrandt Perfected” Opens 2023 With Laughs
Open 2023 with an evening of laughs as The MAIN hosts its first production of the new year “Rembrandt Perfected,” a new comedy by Braddon Mendelson.
Chiquita Canyon Fulills 22nd Annual Christmas Promise
Chiquita Canyon continued its legacy as a good neighbor, by helping make the holiday season a little brighter for children at the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley and Santa Clarita Grocery.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 21)
1910 - Newhall (Auto) Tunnel opens, bypassing Beale's Cut [story]
Four Art Exhibits Installed by City in December
Santa Clarita residents will be able to unlock their inner artist beginning in 2023 as four new exhibits are installed at the city of Santa Clarita’s free public galleries in December. These galleries will feature a group show, art created by Santa Clarita youth and an individual exhibit showcasing a variety of art styles and subject matter.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 21 New Deaths Countywide, 2,186 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 21 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,186 new cases countywide and 433 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Marcia Mayeda | Unicorns and Magic Wishes
In November I received a delightful letter from a seven year old girl from the Santa Clarita Valley named Madeline, requesting our permission for her to keep a unicorn in her backyard if she could find one.
Community Menorah Lighting Held to Celebrate Beginning of Chanukah
Temple Beth Ami, Chabad of SCV and Congregation Beth Shalom joined together to light the first candle on the menorah at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall on Sunday, Dec. 18 to celebrate the beginning of Chanukah.
Jan.. 1-2: Ramp Closures for Rose Parade in Pasadena
The California Department of Transportation will close multiple on- and off-ramps for the annual 2023 Rose Parade in the city of Pasadena. Caltrans will perform Traffic Control at various locations and will have various signals (lights) turned off to help with traffic flow after the 2023 Rose Parade has concluded.
Supes Vote to Connect Landscapers with Incentives to Ditch Gas Leaf Blowers
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn to connect landscapers with monetary incentives to help them transition from using gas-powered leaf blowers to electric alternatives.
Cougars Claw Out 95-88 Road Win at Rio Hondo
College of the Canyons Men's Basketball shot better than 47 percent in the second half and converted on 12-of-13 foul shots down the stretch to help get past host Rio Hondo College 95-88 on Friday, Dec. 16.
State Helps Small Businesses Purchase Low Emission Trucks
State Treasurer Fiona Ma and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) announced today that the California Pollution Control Financing Authority and CARB have successfully supported small businesses in purchasing over 40,000 cleaner trucks via the Heavy-Duty Vehicle Air Quality Loan Program. With 40,000 cleaner trucks on California roadways, it is the equivalent of removing over 13 million passenger cars from the road and 182 tons per year of particulate matter.
COC Paralegal Student Wins National Award
College of the Canyons paralegal studies student Ryan McLaughlin won the American Association for Paralegal Education Lambda Epsilon Chi national honor society scholarship after taking first place in the annual essay competition.
