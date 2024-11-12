header image

November 12
1908 - Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts [story]
Saugus School
CHP Secures $2.6M Grant to Address Speeding, Aggressive Driving
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
ChP1

Speeding and aggressive driving are ongoing challenges on California roadways. The California Highway Patrol has been awarded $2.6 million in federal funding for the Speed Prevention, Education and Enforcement Deterrence (SPEED III) grant to implement safety measures to reduce dangerous driving behaviors statewide.

Speeding and aggressive driving behaviors are a significant danger to people traveling on California roads. In the federal fiscal year of 2022-2023, speed was a factor in approximately 39% of all fatal and injury crashes in California. During this period, there were 28,781 speed-related crashes, over 390 deaths and 28,383 injuries to others.

“Securing this federal grant is a vital step in our commitment to making California’s roads safer for everyone,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “With these funds, we can implement targeted safety measures to reduce dangerous driving behaviors like speeding and aggressive driving, which put countless lives at risk.”

The CHP will leverage these funds to enhance enforcement and public awareness campaigns statewide to decrease fatal and injury-related crashes associated with speeding, as well as lower the number of victims killed and injured in such incidents.

From Jan. 1, 2023, to July 31, 2024, the CHP used federal funding to enhance speed enforcement on state routes with rising speed-related incidents. Officers issued over 30,508 citations for speeds over 100 mph and partnered with law enforcement agencies to post anti-speeding and aggressive driving messages on social media.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
