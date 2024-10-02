CHP Secures Federal Grant To Enhance Pedestrian and Cyclist Safety Across the State

The California Highway Patrol has been awarded $1.55 million in federal grant funding through the Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety, Education, Enforcement, and Awareness Program.

This year-long initiative, from Oct. 1, 2024, to Sept. 30, 2025, focuses on educating the public and enforcing traffic safety laws for drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians.

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month, and the CHP is fully committed to protecting those walking and cycling on California’s roadways.

On Oct. 9, the CHP will join schools nationwide in celebrating National Walk to School Day. CHP officers in plain clothes and uniform will monitor crosswalks and areas near schools to ensure pedestrian safety.

“Everyone deserves a safe environment to travel,” CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said. “The safety of people walking and biking on our roads is a high priority. Education is the key to building a culture of safety that protects our most vulnerable road users.”

When walking, it is important to use sidewalks and crosswalks whenever possible as that is where drivers expect pedestrians to be. When crossing the street, remember to look left-right-left and continue scanning as you cross. Take notice of approaching vehicles and practice due care for your safety. At 30 mph, a driver needs at least 90 feet to stop.

At some point in the day, everyone is a pedestrian. It is important for drivers to follow the speed limit and slow down at intersections, especially in school zones and in neighborhoods surrounding schools. Be prepared to stop for pedestrians at marked and unmarked crosswalks. Watch for children walking or biking in areas near a school, both on the road and the sidewalk. Children arriving late for the bus may dart into the street without looking for traffic.

Pedestrians and bicyclists account for 21 percent of all traffic-related fatalities in California. Of the 7,575 people killed between 2021 and 2023 in crashes throughout CHP jurisdiction, 1,568 were pedestrians and bicyclists

This grant funds bicycle safety training and educational presentations to promote safe and courteous traffic safety behaviors by drivers and bicyclists, as well as safety publications, bicycle helmets, reflective gear, and other vital safety equipment. Additionally, specialized enforcement operations will focus on areas with higher bicyclist and pedestrian traffic and crashes, and officers will also conduct public awareness campaigns in communities throughout the state.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

