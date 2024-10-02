header image

October 2
S.C.V. History
October 2
1945 - Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured [story]
Phantom suspect
CHP Secures Federal Grant To Enhance Pedestrian and Cyclist Safety Across the State
| Wednesday, Oct 2, 2024
Water drop


The California Highway Patrol has been awarded $1.55 million in federal grant funding through the Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety, Education, Enforcement, and Awareness Program.

This year-long initiative, from Oct. 1, 2024, to Sept. 30, 2025, focuses on educating the public and enforcing traffic safety laws for drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians.

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month, and the CHP is fully committed to protecting those walking and cycling on California’s roadways.

On Oct. 9, the CHP will join schools nationwide in celebrating National Walk to School Day. CHP officers in plain clothes and uniform will monitor crosswalks and areas near schools to ensure pedestrian safety.

“Everyone deserves a safe environment to travel,” CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said.  “The safety of people walking and biking on our roads is a high priority.  Education is the key to building a culture of safety that protects our most vulnerable road users.”

When walking, it is important to use sidewalks and crosswalks whenever possible as that is where drivers expect pedestrians to be.  When crossing the street, remember to look left-right-left and continue scanning as you cross. Take notice of approaching vehicles and practice due care for your safety.  At 30 mph, a driver needs at least 90 feet to stop.

At some point in the day, everyone is a pedestrian.  It is important for drivers to follow the speed limit and slow down at intersections, especially in school zones and in neighborhoods surrounding schools.  Be prepared to stop for pedestrians at marked and unmarked crosswalks.  Watch for children walking or biking in areas near a school, both on the road and the sidewalk.  Children arriving late for the bus may dart into the street without looking for traffic.

Pedestrians and bicyclists account for 21 percent of all traffic-related fatalities in California.  Of the 7,575 people killed between 2021 and 2023 in crashes throughout CHP jurisdiction, 1,568 were pedestrians and bicyclists

This grant funds bicycle safety training and educational presentations to promote safe and courteous traffic safety behaviors by drivers and bicyclists, as well as safety publications, bicycle helmets, reflective gear, and other vital safety equipment. Additionally, specialized enforcement operations will focus on areas with higher bicyclist and pedestrian traffic and crashes, and officers will also conduct public awareness campaigns in communities throughout the state.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Ken Striplin | Ready for Election Day!
What could be more essential to our democracy than voting? It’s not just a civic duty—it’s your chance to directly influence the policies that shape our community.
LASD Sheriff Luna and LASD Personnel Will Wear the LASD Pink Patch in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
LASD Sheriff Robert Luna and LASD Personnel Will Wear the LASD Pink Patch in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month 
SUSD Postpones Upcoming Asset Management Committee Meeting
Saugus Union School District is postponing its scheduled Asset Management Committee Meeting (7/11 Committee) in an effort to reformat the structure of the next meeting
LAHSA Releases New Data Dashboards to Increase Transparency and Understanding of Homelessness Across the L.A. Area
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced the release of new data dashboards that provide the public with unprecedented access to track the work being done to address homelessness in Los Angeles.
CSUN College of Social and Behavioral Sciences to Host Third Annual Bike Festival
California State University, Northridge’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences will host CSUN’s third annual BikeFest on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. BikeFest is free and open to the public.
County Public Health Investigating Fifth Case of Dengue
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a new case of locally acquired dengue in a resident of El Monte.
As Inflation Still Persists, Consumers are Changing Their Behavior, CSUN Prof says
While inflation rates have leveled off from their 2022 peak, high costs are still affecting the day-to-day lives of most people, according to California State University, Northridge marketing professor Mariam Beruchashvili.
California Tracking Increase in Diseases Spread by Mosquitoes
The California Department of Public Health is encouraging Californians to take precautions against diseases spread by mosquitoes after recording six deaths caused by West Nile virus and ongoing transmission in many regions of California.
Santa Clarita Launches Spanish Social Media Pages
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the official launch of the city of Santa Clarita's Spanish social media pages on Instagram and Facebook.
Additional Bills Authored by Schiavo Signed by Governor
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced that more key bills in her legislative package were signed by Governor Gavin Newsom over the weekend.
City Launches 2024 Parenting for Prevention Program
Would you like to learn effective ways to discuss drug and alcohol use with your children or students?
Lady Mustangs Break Spirit’s Spirit
In a battle between the last two unbeaten teams in Great Southwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball, The Master's University Mustangs defeated the Ottawa University Arizona Spirit.
No. 11 Canyons Streak at Three, 30-23 Over Santa Barbara
No. 11/12 College of the Canyons defeated visiting Santa Barbara City College by a 30-23 score on Saturday, Sept. 28 to win its third straight game and begin the conference portion of its schedule in victorious fashion.
CalArtians Featured in PST ART Exhibitions Across SoCal
With more than 800 artists participating in more than 70 exhibitions, PST ART launched across the Southern California region featuring a number of artists representing California Institute of the Arts in Valencia.
Oct. 5: Volunteer Boaters Sought for C.A.S.T. Event at Castaic
Cast for Kids at Castaic Lake is looking for boaters to volunteer their services on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Castaic Lake.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | State of the City 2024
As we reflect on 2024, it’s clear that this year has been one of remarkable progress and community enhancement. From the opening of Skyline Ranch Park to the near completion of the Valencia Community Center, we’ve been hard at work shaping a brighter future for all of our residents.
Looking Toward Week Three in Foothill League Football
As the third week of Foothill League football games approaches, one team is clearly out front, while the others are full of surprises.
Oct. 26-27: Mission Opera Presents ‘Cold Sassy Tree’
Santa Clarita’s opera company, Mission Opera opens its seventh season with "Cold Sassy Tree" by Carlisle Floyd, an American opera in English.
Written Test Requirement Eliminated for Seniors Driver’s License Renewals
The California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that drivers 70-years-old and older in California whose licenses expire in 2024 and beyond will no longer be required to take a written knowledge test beginning Oct. 1.
Hart District Celebrates Five Years of Wellness Centers
The William S. Hart Union High School District is celebrating five years of supporting the mental health and well-being of students through its wellness centers.
Today in SCV History (Oct. 1)
1842 - Proof of discovery: New York Observer (newspaper) reports on gold in Placerita Canyon [story]
