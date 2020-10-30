header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
72°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 30
1984 - NTSB revises probable cause of 1982 "Twilight Zone" deaths after director John Landis appeals [story]
John Landis
CHP Welcomes New Officers with Real-Life Experience
| Friday, Oct 30, 2020
CHP new officers

SACRAMENTO – The California Highway Patrol celebrated a socially distanced graduation ceremony for its 77 new officers who graduated with more hands-on experience than any class in Academy history.

As concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic intensified, the CHP closed its live-in Academy in West Sacramento on March 20. All cadets were sent home and assigned to work in CHP area offices located as close to their residences as practicable.

Prior to leaving, the seven women and 70 men of Cadet Training Class III-19, who started Oct. 21, 2019, had completed 23 weeks of their 29-week training at the Academy.

During the six months spent working in CHP area offices throughout the state, cadets had an unprecedented opportunity to observe a wide variety of activities and tasks, enhancing their classroom work.

On ride-alongs with officers, they experienced a CHP officer’s shift in the field and learned first-hand how to complete crash reports and assist the public. They also learned the administrative side of the job – filing reports, answering the phone, and performing general tasks that may be unfamiliar to many officers.

On Sept. 14, 2020, all members of CTC III-19 who left in March returned to the Academy for their final weeks of training with enhanced health and safety protocols.

“We are all so proud of this class,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said. “These cadets faced the uncertainty of the pandemic with resolve and returned to the Academy energized about their new careers, benefiting from a wealth of real-life experience that no other cadets have had.”

At the CHP Academy, cadet training starts with nobility in policing, leadership, professionalism and ethics, and cultural diversity. Training also includes mental illness response and crisis intervention techniques.

Cadet instruction covers patrol operations, crash investigation, first aid, and the arrest of suspected violators, including those who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The cadets also receive training in traffic control, report writing, recovery of stolen vehicles, assisting the motoring public, issuing citations, emergency scene management, and knowledge of various codes including the Vehicle Code, Penal Code, and Health and Safety Code.

Upon graduation, the cadets are assigned to CHP Area offices throughout the state.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Melody Ranch Files 2nd Lawsuit Over Placerita Canyon Gate
Friday, Oct 30, 2020
Melody Ranch Files 2nd Lawsuit Over Placerita Canyon Gate
Melody Ranch is once again suing Placerita Canyon Corp., a mutual-benefit corporation that owns and operates an electronic gate in Placerita Canyon to prevent thru traffic from entering the Newhall enclave.
FULL STORY...
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Total 306,327, with 7,306 in SCV
Friday, Oct 30, 2020
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Total 306,327, with 7,306 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 20 new deaths and 1,296 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with 39 new cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
CHP Welcomes New Officers with Real-Life Experience
Friday, Oct 30, 2020
CHP Welcomes New Officers with Real-Life Experience
The California Highway Patrol celebrated a socially distanced graduation ceremony for its 77 new officers who graduated with more hands-on experience than any class in Academy history.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Melody Ranch Files 2nd Lawsuit Over Placerita Canyon Gate
Melody Ranch is once again suing Placerita Canyon Corp., a mutual-benefit corporation that owns and operates an electronic gate in Placerita Canyon to prevent thru traffic from entering the Newhall enclave.
Melody Ranch Files 2nd Lawsuit Over Placerita Canyon Gate
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Total 306,327, with 7,306 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 20 new deaths and 1,296 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with 39 new cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Total 306,327, with 7,306 in SCV
CHP Welcomes New Officers with Real-Life Experience
The California Highway Patrol celebrated a socially distanced graduation ceremony for its 77 new officers who graduated with more hands-on experience than any class in Academy history.
CHP Welcomes New Officers with Real-Life Experience
Santa Clarita Announces Final Parks Passport Adventure
The city of Santa Clarita announced the third and final edition of the family-friendly Parks Passport Adventure which is set to run throughout the month of November.
Santa Clarita Announces Final Parks Passport Adventure
Newsom in Valencia as PerkinElmer Opens New COVID-19 Testing Lab
Governor Gavin Newsom visited Valencia Friday to announce the opening of an innovative new laboratory built by PerkinElmer that will increase California’s COVID-19 testing capacity, reduce test turnaround time and create hundreds of new California jobs.
Newsom in Valencia as PerkinElmer Opens New COVID-19 Testing Lab
Nov. 16-19: COC to Host International Forum on Youth
For the second year in a row, College of the Canyons will host an International Forum on Youth on November 16-19, 2020.
Nov. 16-19: COC to Host International Forum on Youth
Former Hart High QB Jim Bonds Dies at 51; Football Community Mourns Loss
The Southern California football community is mourning the loss of Jim Bonds, 51, a former Hart High School and UCLA quarterback who died on Wednesday after a battle with multiple myeloma.
Former Hart High QB Jim Bonds Dies at 51; Football Community Mourns Loss
SCV Continues to Scare Up its Halloween Haunts
It was double, double, toil and trouble as All Hallow's Eve neared in the Santa Clarita Valley, with residents continuing to provide Halloween haunts around every corner in the midst of the pandemic.
SCV Continues to Scare Up its Halloween Haunts
Saugus School District Suspends Child Development Program
The Saugus Union School District board voted Tuesday night to suspend its child development program due to constraints placed on the district by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saugus School District Suspends Child Development Program
Santa Clarita Man Arrested in $1.9M COVID-19 Relief Fraud Case
A Santa Clarita man and his Northridge-based business partner were arrested on federal charges Thursday in a relief fraud case alleging the two fraudulently obtained more than $1.95 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans.
Santa Clarita Man Arrested in $1.9M COVID-19 Relief Fraud Case
Santa Clarita Property Valued at $37.2B, 5th on County List of Cities
A Los Angeles County assessor’s report on all 88 cities in Los Angeles County showed Santa Clarita property continues to be among the county’s most valuable.
Santa Clarita Property Valued at $37.2B, 5th on County List of Cities
Today in SCV History (Oct. 30)
1984 - NTSB revises probable cause of 1982 "Twilight Zone" deaths after director John Landis appeals [story]
John Landis
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 74th SCV Death; Local Cases Total 7,267
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 19 new deaths, including the 74th death in the Santa Clarita Valley and 1,745 new cases of COVID-19, including 7,267 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 74th SCV Death; Local Cases Total 7,267
Nov. 10: Public Hearing to Consider Property Transfer to Family Promise
The city of Santa Clarita will be holding a public hearing at the Tuesday, Nov. 10, City Council meeting to consider the transfer of 32,230 square feet of vacant land, at no cost, to Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley (FPofSCV).
Nov. 10: Public Hearing to Consider Property Transfer to Family Promise
City Announces November Virtual Events
Are you ready to save the day and bring outlaws to justice in a virtual escape room? Are you and your family ready to test your knowledge on Tacos & Trivia Night?
City Announces November Virtual Events
Nov. 9: COC Art Gallery Hosting Public Artist Talk with Brooke Sauer
The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present a public artist talk with Brooke Sauer to accompany her solo virtual exhibition “Out in the Blue” Monday, Nov. 9, at 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 9: COC Art Gallery Hosting Public Artist Talk with Brooke Sauer
SCAA Releases Art Classic 2020 Winners List
The Santa Clarita Artists Association held its 31st Annual Art Classic virtually on Oct. 17, 2020.
SCAA Releases Art Classic 2020 Winners List
Suspect in Canyon Country Shooting Still at Large
A gunshot victim survived his injuries and the suspect remained at large Thursday following a shooting near a liquor store in Canyon Country Wednesday night.
Suspect in Canyon Country Shooting Still at Large
Nov. 4: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Online Workshop
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA) on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 4:00 p.m., to learn about and to provide input on plans to sustain our water supply.
Nov. 4: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Online Workshop
CSUN Appoints Erika D. Beck as Next President
The California State University Board of Trustees has appointed Erika D. Beck, Ph.D., to serve as president of California State University, Northridge. Beck currently serves as president of California State University Channel Islands.
CSUN Appoints Erika D. Beck as Next President
LASD Urges Community to Plan for Safer Halloween, Día de los Muertos Alternatives
LASD Urges Community to Plan for Safer Halloween, Día de los Muertos Alternatives
LASD Urges Community to Plan for Safer Halloween, Día de los Muertos Alternatives
Seniors Can Now Renew Driver’s Licenses Online
SACRAMENTO – Californians age 70 and older with a noncommercial driver’s license are now eligible to renew online or by mail, eliminating the need to visit a California Department of Motor Vehicles office.
Seniors Can Now Renew Driver’s Licenses Online
Today in SCV History (Oct. 29)
1932 - Highway 99 completed through Weldon Canyon, bypassing Ridge Route [story]
Hwy 99
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Near 1,200 Per Day, 18 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 20 new deaths and 1,351 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with 18 new cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Near 1,200 Per Day, 18 New SCV Cases
%d bloggers like this: