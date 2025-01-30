Cigna Healthcare, Providence to Broaden Southern California Network

Cigna Healthcare and Providence are expanding their Los Angeles County network, offering customers several additional care facilities.

Through this agreement, Cigna Healthcare Select HMO customers now have even more options for affordable, in-network care with almost 2,000 providers and specialists across an array of facilities. Providence providers joining the Cigna Healthcare network include:

Medical Groups

-Facey Medical Group

-Providence Axminster Medical Group

-Providence Affiliated Physicians

-Providence Medical Associates

-Saint John’s Physicians Partners

Facilities

-Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

-Providence Holy Cross Medical Center

-Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro

-Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center Torrance

-Providence Saint John’s Health Center

-Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

With this expansion, Cigna Healthcare’s employer clients can offer benefit plans with greater flexibility for employees and their families to get quality, convenient care at Providence facilities.

“We are pleased to broaden our network agreement with Providence to better meet the needs of this community,” said Tim Closson, Cigna Healthcare general manager for Southern California. “Health care is both personal and local – and now our customers will have even more places they can seek care. We look forward to working with Providence to further advance the health and vitality of the people we jointly serve.”

“We’re happy to welcome new patients from Cigna to our award-winning hospitals and clinics,” said Laureen Driscoll, Chief Executive, Providence South Division. “Providence offers an integrated network of health services to ensure patients receive the same consistent high-quality service across the health care spectrum. And we’re committed to whole person care, respectful of our patients’ preferences, priorities and their culture.”

Cigna Healthcare customer service is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year at 800-244-6224. Members may also find in-network providers through the website or the myCigna app.

