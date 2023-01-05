City Advising Residents to Properly Dispose Bulky Items

By City of Santa Clarita

Did you know that the city of Santa Clarita has a long list of resources available for residents needing to dispose of large household items like furniture, appliances, large electronics and holiday trees? Our local haulers make disposing of your bulky items quick and easy and the best part is, it’s free!

Santa Clarita residents with bulky items that are not suitable for donation can have their items picked up by their local waste hauler at no additional cost. To schedule a bulky item pick-up, call your waste hauler: Waste Management at (661) 259-2398 or Burrtec at (661) 222-2249 at least 48 hours prior to your regular service day. Active Waste Management customers may also drop-off bulky items for no charge at Waste Management’s facility located at 25772 Springbrook Ave. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please be prepared to show identification for proof of residency. Please note the facility will be closed to the public during rainy weather.

If you have items that are still in fair and usable condition without needing repairs, consider contacting a local non-profit to see if they can benefit from your donation. Visit the City’s website for a list of community organizations and service clubs.

Cleaning up from the holiday season? If you need to dispose of a holiday tree, there are a few options available:

If possible, cut your tree into pieces that fit in your provided green waste bin. Until Jan. 14, 2023, place trees curbside during your regular collection day. Multi-family residents should place their trees adjacent to the bins within your complex.

Visit one of the following locations below before Jan. 14, 2023 to drop off your tree in a designated collection bin:

Central Park – 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road

Newhall Community Center – 22421 Market Street

Via Princessa Metrolink Station – 19201 Via Princessa

Please be sure your trees are free of all ornaments, decorations, lights and stands. Trees that are flocked, painted or fireproofed are not eligible for tree recycling and will be disposed of as trash.

For more information on services, call Waste Management at (661) 259-2398, Burrtec at (661) 222-2249 or visit GreenSantaClarita.com.

