City Announces Available COVID-19 Nonprofit Grants

The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce the availability of COVID-19 Response Grants to local nonprofit organizations through federal funding recently issued as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The City was allocated additional Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funding, which must specifically be used to “prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus.”

Nonprofit organizations that serve residents of the City are invited to attend one of the two Zoom meeting sessions to give interested organizations information on the process for applying for and securing COVID-19 Response Grant funding. Meetings will be held on Wednesday, July 29, at 3:00 p.m. and Thursday, July 30, at 10:30 a.m. Participation in one of the two Zoom meetings is required in order to receive a funding application.

For more information about the COVID-19 Response Grants process and to receive login information for the mandatory Zoom meeting sessions, please visit santa-clarita.com/Housing or contact City of Santa Clarita Project Technician Terasa Papa at tpapa@santa-clarita.com.