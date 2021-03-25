City Announces Green Santa Clarita April-May Lineup

The city of Santa Clarita has many exciting “green” events lined up for April and May. Whether you are in need of free mulch, need tips on trimming your tree or need to dispose of old paint, Green Santa Clarita has you covered.
Household Hazardous (HHW) and Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Round Up
On Saturday, April 17, from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., residents can bring their Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) and E-Waste for free and safe disposal at the collection event being held at College of the Canyons, Valencia Campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road. Visit GreenSantaClarita.com to see a full list of acceptable items.
Virtual Earth Arbor Day Celebration
Kicking off Saturday, April 10, the City will host a 12-day countdown to Earth Day on Green Santa Clarita’s Facebook page. There you will find valuable tips and information with a chance to win raffle prizes. Stay tuned on Thursday, April 22 for the Virtual Earth Arbor Day celebration where the City will premiere a video program that celebrates Santa Clarita’s history as a green City and provides environmental tips from the City’s Urban Forestry team, Green Santa Clarita and Hike and Bike Santa Clarita.
Free Mulch Drive-Thru
To celebrate Earth Arbor Day, residents are invited to the lower parking lots of the Centre at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway where visitors can pick up a free bag of mulch on Saturday, April 24 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Each car is limited to one bag of mulch, while supplies last.
Bike to Work Challenge
Grab your bike and ride to work during the week of May 10-14 for a chance to win prizes. This celebration will span over the course of five days, giving residents plenty of opportunities to bike to work. To protect the health of participants, there will not be any pit stops this year. Take the pledge to bike to work on GreenSantaClarita.com and be entered into a raffle. If your business is registered to participate and has the most participation in their size category, you and your team can win a free lunch. Don’t forget to practice social distancing and follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.
The Santa Clarita City Council on Tuesday approved the creation of the Santa Clarita COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program, which enables the city to administer the program and disperse assistance payments directly to landlords of qualified households.
Senate Bill 520, which would give the public the opportunity to weigh in before the CEMEX mega-mine can proceed, has passed out of its first policy committee, according to California Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, who co-authored the bill with Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita).
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved two additional motions related to the Valencia Project, formerly known as Newhall Ranch, a long-term, master-planned community west of Interstate 5.
Southern California Edison officials plan to give residents a chance Thursday to ask questions and speak with them directly during two online meetings to discuss Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoff program.
The Oscars show producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh on Wednesday announced 14 key members of the production team for the 93rd Oscars, which airs live on ABC on Sunday, April 25.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 66 new deaths and 490 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as improving metrics bring the county near the threshold for the state's less-restrictive Orange Tier.
Donaldson Company, Inc., a leading worldwide manufacturer of innovative filtration systems and solutions based in Bloomington, Minnesota with operations also in Valencia, announces new capabilities and user experience updates to the company’s iCue connected filtration service.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says he will not honor a subpoena from the county inspector general, suing to block the county from forcing him to sit down for an interview on what he knows about “deputy gangs” within the sheriff’s ranks.
An Agua Dulce restaurant owner said fear over his business potentially losing power became a cautionary tale for others about a power scam after an internet thief took $6,800 out of his pocket last week.
