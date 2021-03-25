header image

March 25
1889 - Castaic School District established [story]
Castaic siding
City Announces Green Santa Clarita April-May Lineup
| Thursday, Mar 25, 2021
Green Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita has many exciting “green” events lined up for April and May. Whether you are in need of free mulch, need tips on trimming your tree or need to dispose of old paint, Green Santa Clarita has you covered.

Household Hazardous (HHW) and Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Round Up

Household Hazardous : Electronic Waste RoundupOn Saturday, April 17, from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., residents can bring their Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) and E-Waste for free and safe disposal at the collection event being held at College of the Canyons, Valencia Campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road. Visit GreenSantaClarita.com to see a full list of acceptable items.

Virtual Earth Arbor Day Celebration

Kicking off Saturday, April 10, the City will host a 12-day countdown to Earth Day on Green Santa Clarita’s Facebook page. There you will find valuable tips and information with a chance to win raffle prizes. Stay tuned on Thursday, April 22 for the Virtual Earth Arbor Day celebration where the City will premiere a video program that celebrates Santa Clarita’s history as a green City and provides environmental tips from the City’s Urban Forestry team, Green Santa Clarita and Hike and Bike Santa Clarita.

Free Mulch Drive-Thru

Free Mulch Drive-Thru

To celebrate Earth Arbor Day, residents are invited to the lower parking lots of the Centre at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway where visitors can pick up a free bag of mulch on Saturday, April 24 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Each car is limited to one bag of mulch, while supplies last.

Bike to Work Challenge

Bike to Work Challenge

Grab your bike and ride to work during the week of May 10-14 for a chance to win prizes. This celebration will span over the course of five days, giving residents plenty of opportunities to bike to work. To protect the health of participants, there will not be any pit stops this year. Take the pledge to bike to work on GreenSantaClarita.com and be entered into a raffle. If your business is registered to participate and has the most participation in their size category, you and your team can win a free lunch. Don’t forget to practice social distancing and follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.
