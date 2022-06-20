header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
73°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 20
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
Legacy
City Announces Nightly McBean Parkway Closures
| Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Street Closure

Click on photo to enlarge map.

Starting Monday, June 27, Southern California Gas Company crews will begin the installation of a new gas pipeline on the north side of Magic Mountain Parkway from Cheri Fleming Auto Center Drive to Fairways Drive, which will necessitate a roadway closure on McBean Parkway from Creekside Road to Magic Mountain Parkway. The project is anticipated to last until mid-October and will require the nightly closure of southbound McBean Parkway from Creekside Road to Magic Mountain Parkway.

SoCalGas will work on the pipeline replacement project during the evening hours of 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. to mitigate impacts on daytime and rush-hour traffic.

Southbound McBean Parkway will be closed nightly from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. between Creekside Road and Magic Mountain Parkway. Southbound traffic will be detoured to eastbound Creekside Road and Cheri Fleming Auto Center Drive before connecting with Magic Mountain Parkway.

Drivers are asked to be aware of construction crews and traffic delays and to plan their routes accordingly. Residents are also asked to reduce their speed through the construction zone. The city of Santa Clarita thanks community members in advance for their understanding and support of this project. All measures will be taken by SoCalGas to complete the project in a safe and timely manner. ­­­For questions or concerns, please contact city of Santa Clarita Senior Public Works Inspector Kevin Viser at (661) 286-4028 by email at kvisor@santa-clarita.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
SCV Sheriff’s Station Reminds Residents Don’t Leave Children, Pets in Cars
Monday, Jun 20, 2022
SCV Sheriff’s Station Reminds Residents Don’t Leave Children, Pets in Cars
FULL STORY...
City Announces Nightly McBean Parkway Closures
Monday, Jun 20, 2022
City Announces Nightly McBean Parkway Closures
FULL STORY...
Person Killed After Being Struck by Metrolink Train
Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Person Killed After Being Struck by Metrolink Train
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (June 20)
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
Legacy
Today in SCV History (June 19)
1960 - SCV switches to Direct Dial, All-Number Calling [story]
map
Today in SCV History (June 18)
1945 - PFC Johnny Cordova of Castaic killed in action on Okinawa [story]
Johnny Cordova
Today in SCV History (June 17)
1890 - 18-day murder trial of Castaic's W.C. Chormicle and W.A. Gardner ends in acquittal [story]
William Chormicle
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: