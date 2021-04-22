header image

1974 - Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center
City Announces Return of Concerts in the Park
| Thursday, Apr 22, 2021
Concerts in the Park

The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, is scheduled to return this summer after a year off in 2020.

Residents will enjoy a free concert on Saturday nights from July 3 to August 21, with a variety of performers at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.

This year’s lineup features tributes to fan favorites like David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen and The Rolling Stones. While some bands have wowed Santa Clarita audiences in the past, others are making their Concerts in the Park debut in 2021. Each show will begin at 7:00 p.m., allowing concertgoers to relax with family and friends as the sun sets on the Santa Clarita Valley. See the following for the full list of dates and performers:

July 3 — The PettyBreakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty

July 10 — Hollywood U2: A Tribute to U2

July 17 — AbbaFab: A Tribute to ABBA

July 24 — Space Oddity: A Tribute to David Bowie

July 31 — The Rising: A Tribute to Bruce Springsteen

August 7 — The WHO Invasion: A Tribute to the WHO

August 14 — The Lao Tizer Band: Latin Jazz

August 21 — Mick Adams and the Stones: A Tribute to The Rolling Stones

For more information on the city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, please visit santa-clarita.com/concerts or email aeo@santa-clarita.com.
