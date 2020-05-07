City, Henry Mayo Officials Gather to Celebrate National Nurses Day

The Santa Clarita City Council, along with executives at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and public safety officials, showed support for the community’s medical workers in a celebration of National Nurses Day on Wednesday night.

During the evening shift change, the City Council and Illumination Dynamics, which recently donated a much-needed generator to the hospital, projected the City of Santa Clarita’s “Hearts for Heroes” initiative logo on the side of the hospital’s new patient tower.

“The excellent care provided by the staff at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has been instrumental in slowing the spread of the virus and in aiding patients towards recovery,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth. “The team at the hospital has been essential in caring for those who tested positive for COVID-19, and we thank each member of the staff for their outstanding dedication to our community.”

The City’s medical partners at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital are on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past month, the City and residents in Santa Clarita have been showing their appreciation for the work these individuals do to save lives by creating “Hearts for Heroes,” paper hearts with encouraging messages and pictures that have been shared on social media.

The projection of the “Hearts for Heroes” logo serves as a visual reminder of the support and gratitude Santa Clarita residents have for all who work at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. The projection will be displayed nightly over the next month.

Residents are encouraged to decorate their own “Hearts for Heroes” by downloading the template at santa-clarita.com/HeartsforHeroes and sharing their completed projects on social media by using #HeartsforHeroes.

To learn more about Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s coronavirus procedures, please visit henrymayo.com/community/coronavirus. To learn more about the City of Santa Clarita’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, please visit SantaClaritaEmergency.com.