City Hosting Two Blood Drives

Uploaded: , Thursday, Dec 16, 2021

By City of Santa Clarita

The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment.

Upcoming City blood drives are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 17, at City Hall, located at 23920 Valencia Boulevard, and Thursday, Dec. 30, at The Centre, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.

Both City blood drives will occur from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Residents may schedule an appointment and view other upcoming blood drives near them by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/Give. Quickly locate City blood drives on the website by using the sponsor code “cityofsantaclarita” for City Hall and “SportsComplexSC” for The Centre. Blood donation needs may vary from whole blood, Power Red, platelets or plasma.

Interested blood donors must be at least 16-years of age and should be in good health. Upon signing in for your blood donation appointment, you will review all basic eligibility requirements and answer questions regarding your health history. The blood donation process from the time you arrive until the time you leave takes approximately one hour.

Learn more about donating blood, review the eligibility requirements and make your life-saving appointment today at RedCrossBlood.org. For questions about upcoming city of Santa Clarita blood drives, please contact Amanda Santos at asantos@santa-clarita.com.

