City Issues Call for Artists for Valencia Library Woodland Nature Scenes

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking five new artists to create work to be displayed above the Children’s Area in the Valencia Library Branch from March 2023 through March 2024.

The theme is “woodland nature” scenes.

Applications ask for previous work examples abd a sketch or written proposal. The deadline to apply is Oct. 9, 2022.

For more information and to see the timeline, visit Santa Clarita Arts.

