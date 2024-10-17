Oct. 22: Fall Carnival, Halloween Activities at Valencia Library

Join Santa Clarita Libraries in celebrating fall with a Fall Carnival 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the Valencia Library at 23743 West Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Enjoy games, prizes, face-painting and more amusement for all ages.

Don’t forget to dress up and visit any of the Santa Clarita branches on Thursday, Oct. 31 for family-friendly Halloween activities, including spooktacular stories, a scavenger hunt, costume parades and candy.

For more information and to see other Santa Clarita library events, visit the Santa Clarita Libraries Website.

