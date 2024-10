Nov. 2-9: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Fall Bag Sale Begins

California Institute of the Arts alums have long shaped the future of the animation industry. This year, CalArtians have earned recognition for their contributions, securing spots on two prestigious industry rankings.

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, an organization dedicated to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity in the Santa Clarita Valley, unveiled its Largest Employer List for the Santa Clarita Valley.

The California Highway Patrol has received a grant to fund the Start Smart program, a traffic safety initiative designed to educate and empower teen drivers, ages 15-19 and their guardians.

In recognition of Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees for all dogs from Oct. 15-31.

A Financial Planning and Resource Fair will be hosted by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, Saturday, October 19, 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the Child Care Resource Center, 20001 Prairie St., Chatsworth, CA 91311.

ASCEND invites young women to collaboration event with the WiSH Education Foundation and Soroptimist International of Valencia Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Saugus High School Performing Arts Center, 21900 Centurion Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Logix Federal Credit Union hosted its biennial Thrive event, formerly known as Training Day, for employees Monday, Oct. 14 at the Sheraton Universal Hotel.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a special board meeting Friday, Oct. 25. This special board meeting will start at 1 p.m. at the E. G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant Boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has agreed to pay $880 million to victims of clergy sexual abuse dating back decades, in what an attorney said was the largest single child sex abuse settlement with a Catholic archdiocese, it was announced Wednesday, Oct. 16.

The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are having a Fall Bag Sale Saturday, Nov. 2 - Sunday, Nov. 9.

The William S. Hart Regiment will host one of the largest marching band competitions in Southern California, the Hart Rampage on Saturday, Oct. 26, at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium, College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, 91355.

Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada has given an Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting to Santa Clarita Valley Water for its Popular Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.

The California State Transportation Agency, the California Transportation Commission and the California Department of Transportation announced a call for applicants to serve on the Interagency Equity Advisory Committee.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man last seen in Acton.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in collaboration with San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District, is investigating further local spread of dengue virus infection in Baldwin Park.

The Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library Branch has announced the return of Teen FanFest 2024, an event designed to celebrate all things pop culture, Friday, Oct. 18, from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. for an evening filled with activities, workshops and opportunities to connect with fellow fans.

Join Santa Clarita Libraries in celebrating fall with a Fall Carnival 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the Valencia Library at 23743 West Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council Seeks Art Submissions The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council invites artists to submit artwork in its annual “Adult Fine Art Show”, an open-themed, juried art exhibition, at the TAADAA Art Gallery, in Acton.

Nov. 4: CSUN to Host Barriletes Exhibition for Dia de los Muertos California State University Northridge will mark Dia de los Muertos with an exhibition of barriletes, giant traditional Guatemalan kites, in the University Library on Monday, Nov. 4.

West Ranch High Student Earns Congressional Award The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that Mahati Dharanipathi, a senior at West Ranch High School, has earned the prestigious Congressional Award.

Oct. 25: Community Invited to ‘Movie Under the Stars’ at Canyon Country Campus College of the Canyons will host a free outdoor movie night on Friday, October 25 at the Canyon Country campus.

State Continues Proactive Testing for Human Cases of Bird Flu As California continues to proactively test symptomatic individuals for bird flu, the California Department of Public Health reports that new possible positive human bird flu cases have been identified in the Central Valley since last Friday.