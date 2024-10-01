City Launches 2024 Parenting for Prevention Program

Would you like to learn effective ways to discuss drug and alcohol use with your children or students? Data provided by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department demonstrates the urgency of these conversations, with 33 local deaths attributed to fentanyl in 2022 and 19 in 2023. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control highlights that alcohol use during adolescence is linked to increased risk of subsequent drug use.

Recognizing the importance of these conversations, the city is taking action to help equip the community with the necessary tools.

The city-wide Parenting for Prevention Campaign has kicked off in Santa Clarita, reflecting acommitment to protecting children and supporting families. This initiative provides parents, guardians and caregivers with essential information on the dangers of drug use, practical tools to help them discuss these risks with their children and resources to guide their children in making healthy choices.

The campaign features bilingual podcasts with experts in drug prevention, engaging social media content, informative online resources and interactive parent meetings at Santa Clarita schools. These resources foster open communication and empower families to guide their children in staying drug-free.

To enhance outreach, the Parenting for Prevention Campaign will be highlighted in the “This Week in Santa Clarita” segments on the city’s social media platforms and YouTube channel.

The DFY in SCV (Drug Free Youth in Santa Clarita Valley) team has created a series of bilingual podcasts featuring psychologists, clinicians, Sheriff’s Department representatives and experienced professors sharing insights on navigating social influences and understanding current drug trends.

Two in-person Parent Meetings will be held for parents. The first meeting will be held at Hart High School, 24825 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be conducted in Spanish with an English translator. A school counselor will discuss effective communication strategies about drugs.

The second meeting is set for Golden Valley High School, 27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, on Monday, Jan. 27, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., focusing on building healthy habits and recognizing signs of substance use.

All community members are encouraged to join us in promoting a drug-free lifestyle. Follow @CityOfSantaClarita on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube, as well as @DFYinSCV for updates.

For more information, including tips and resources, visit DFY.SantaClarita.gov/Parents.

