[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
68°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 6
1988 - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story]
Bonelli House
City Lays Groundwork for 2020-21 Spending Plan
| Thursday, Feb 6, 2020
City Manager Ken Striplin presents Santa Clarita's proposed 2020-21 budget to the City Council and Commissioners during a public meeting at City Hall on Feb. 4, 2020. Tammy Murga/ The Signal

 

Should another recession occur in the coming years, Santa Clarita is well-positioned to remain a strong economy, city officials said Tuesday during a study session in preparation for its 2020-21 spending plan.

The next recession is impossible to predict. But a recent recession probability model by the New York Fed, which City Manager Ken Striplin cited Tuesday, showed that the likelihood for a recession in the next 12 months was gradually increasing to levels seen before the last recession during the second and third quarters of 2019.

“With all that said, early conservative budget practices coupled with our healthy 20% operating reserve and AAA credit rating,” said Striplin, “are prime examples of how our organization is very well positioned for correction in the economy should that occur.”

His brief presentation to staff, the City Council, commissioners and members of the public at City Hall, was the first study session in a six-month process to lay the groundwork for the 2020-21 budget.

Santa Clarita’s strong, local economy is due to following a conservative budget process and practices, one that has “positioned the city to thrive for years to come,” said Striplin.

More closely, the number of jobs increased to 114,000 from 96,000 reported in 2016. The unemployment rate, as of December 2019, reached 3.7%, which dropped from 4% in 2018. Doing business in Santa Clarita is also improving as the number of businesses reached a high of 7,610 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

To improve or maintain its status in the coming years, Striplin emphasized the continuous following of the city’s budget philosophy: “The decisions made in good times are more important than the decisions made during bad times.”

This will be especially important for Santa Clarita as it prepares to address its top key issues, which Striplin identified to be public safety, homelessness, affordable housing and legislation that overrides local control.

Under affordable housing, for example, the city is keeping a close eye on legislation that could limit a city’s control over housing production. Senate Bill 50, a bill pushing for development near transit and job centers, failed in Sacramento last week but Mayor Cameron Smyth said he anticipates a version of SB 50 to pass this year.

If so, he added, the city will continue to “highlight and to demonstrate and put in place as many projects as we can that would be grandfathered out of any SB 50 (bills).”

While much planning is still underway, Striplin offered a look into preliminary revenues and expenditures for the new budget.

Revenues for 2020-21 would reach $114.1 million, which is the same as the 2019-20 budget. Sales tax — the city’s largest general fund revenue source — is also projected to be flat at $37 million. Expenditures, proposed at $113.8 million, increased from that of $113.6 million for the current budget. Public safety continues to remain the largest general fund budget item at $28.6 million.

The city is expected to meet at least four more times before a City Council hearing on the budget on June 9 at City Hall, followed by its adoption on June 23.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

City Lays Groundwork for 2020-21 Spending Plan

City Lays Groundwork for 2020-21 Spending Plan
Thursday, Feb 6, 2020
Should another recession occur in the coming years, Santa Clarita is well-positioned to remain a strong economy, city officials said Tuesday during a study session in preparation for its 2020-21 spending plan.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 6: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Meeting

Feb. 6: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Meeting
Tuesday, Feb 4, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita's Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb 6, at 6:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Sister City Santa Clarita to Host Young Artists and Authors Feb. 5

Sister City Santa Clarita to Host Young Artists and Authors Feb. 5
Monday, Feb 3, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program, in partnership with Sister Cities International, are honored to host the winners and finalists of the 2019 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
FULL STORY...

Now Filming in the SCV: ‘Stumptown,’ ‘SWAT,’ ‘Nanny Danger’

Now Filming in the SCV: ‘Stumptown,’ ‘SWAT,’ ‘Nanny Danger’
Monday, Feb 3, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions now filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of February 3-8, 2020.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 18: Tickets On Sale for SCV Dodger Day June 7

Feb. 18: Tickets On Sale for SCV Dodger Day June 7
Monday, Feb 3, 2020
The crack of the bat, the roar of the crowd, the taste of a world-famous Dodger Dog – it must be time for Santa Clarita Dodger Day!
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 21: COC Women’s Conference
The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference returns Saturday, March 21 with an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions centered around the theme “Empowered Women: Health, Wellness, and Balance.”
March 21: COC Women’s Conference
Feb. 12: Castaic Middle School National Junior Honor Society Spring Induction
Castaic Union School District is excited and proud to announce that on Wednesday, Feb. 12, Castaic Middle School will announce the students inducted into the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS).
Feb. 12: Castaic Middle School National Junior Honor Society Spring Induction
Feb. 22: JCI Santa Clarita’s Annual Awards and Installation Gala
The Santa Clarita Valley chapter of Junior Chamber International invite you to celebrate with them at its 2020 Annual Awards and Installation Gala, 1940s-themed event.
Feb. 22: JCI Santa Clarita’s Annual Awards and Installation Gala
City Lays Groundwork for 2020-21 Spending Plan
Should another recession occur in the coming years, Santa Clarita is well-positioned to remain a strong economy, city officials said Tuesday during a study session in preparation for its 2020-21 spending plan.
City Lays Groundwork for 2020-21 Spending Plan
Feb. 10-29: Flair Cleaners Annual Food Drive
Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry clean-er, is hosting its 5th Annual Flair Cares Food Drive, Hang Up Hunger, Feb. 10 - 29. The drive benefits the Westside Food Bank, the North Hollywood Interfaith Food Pantry, and the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.
Feb. 10-29: Flair Cleaners Annual Food Drive
Cheryl Ramirez Named Circle of Hope’s New Director of Client Services
Circle of Hope is proud to announce and welcome Cheryl Ramirez as the new Director of Client Services for the organization. Cheryl will be replacing Jill Bondy, who announced her retirement earlier this year.
Cheryl Ramirez Named Circle of Hope’s New Director of Client Services
Feb. 15: Zonta Hosting LifeForward Tax Season Workshop
A workshop, hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants understand guidelines for filing State and Federal taxes to include any updated requirements.
Feb. 15: Zonta Hosting LifeForward Tax Season Workshop
Two COC Football Players Arrested on Suspicion of Aggravated Assault
Two players from the 2019 College of the Canyons football team were arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault following a recent incident in Stevenson Ranch.
Two COC Football Players Arrested on Suspicion of Aggravated Assault
Today in SCV History (Feb. 6)
1988 - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story]
Bonelli House
City Manager: Santa Clarita in Good Financial Standing
While many cities in the Golden State are dealing with the struggle of funding pension and other post-employment benefits, Santa Clarita remains in good financial standing, and that is not by accident.
City Manager: Santa Clarita in Good Financial Standing
LASD Lt. Marc Lucio Named Captain of Transit Services Bureau
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has selected Marc A. Lucio as Captain of the Transit Services Bureau, the agency tasked with providing police services to Metro buses, trains and properties throughout the county.
LASD Lt. Marc Lucio Named Captain of Transit Services Bureau
Supes OK $15.5M for Pitchess Emergency Vehicle Operations Center
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved $15,500,000 to build a new Emergency Vehicle Operations Center at the Peter J. Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic.
Supes OK $15.5M for Pitchess Emergency Vehicle Operations Center
Feb. 25: JCI Santa Clarita to Host ‘Strength Finders’ Training
JCI Santa Clarita, a local young professional organization that teaches leadership development through civic engagement, will partner with a local Gallup-certified Strengths Coach and the College of the Canyons Center of Civic Engagement to offer a training workshop on Tuesday, February 25, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Feb. 25: JCI Santa Clarita to Host ‘Strength Finders’ Training
JCI Santa Clarita Sets New Board, President for 2020
Local nonprofit young entrepreneur, business and community service organization JCI Santa Clarita has chosen its board members and board president for 2020.
JCI Santa Clarita Sets New Board, President for 2020
‘Oscars Red Carpet Show’ to Set Stage for 92nd Academy Awards
Producers have set the talent lineup for “The Oscars Red Carpet Show,” the official pre-show for the 92nd Academy Awards, to begin Sunday at 3:30 p.m. PST on ABC leading up to the Oscars telecast starting at 5 p.m.
‘Oscars Red Carpet Show’ to Set Stage for 92nd Academy Awards
Final Lineup of 92nd Oscars Presenters Unveiled
Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain on Wednesday announced the final slate of Oscars presenters for the 92nd Academy Awards telecast, to air live Sunday, February 9, on ABC.
Final Lineup of 92nd Oscars Presenters Unveiled
Coronavirus: 20 People Test Positive on Diamond Princess in Japan
Twenty people onboard Princess Cruises' Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for coronavirus in health screenings of all guests and crew by the Japanese Ministry of Health, the Valencia, California-based cruise line reported in an updated news release Wednesday.
Coronavirus: 20 People Test Positive on Diamond Princess in Japan
Brandon Burris ID’d as Dead Man in Liquor Store Shooting
The suspect in Sunday’s fatal liquor store shooting has been identified as Brandon Nicholas Burris of Canyon Country by officials with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.
Brandon Burris ID’d as Dead Man in Liquor Store Shooting
Kristina De Mora, Missing Canyon Country Woman, Found Safe
Kristina Anne De Mora, a Canyon Country woman reported missing and last seen Jan. 19, has been found safe, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide and Missing Persons Unit.
Kristina De Mora, Missing Canyon Country Woman, Found Safe
California Lawmakers Tout Housing Landlords Tax Break
In wake of the recent failure of a zoning proposal meant to spur new apartments near transit centers, California lawmakers are turning to housing landlords to help stem the state’s housing crisis.
California Lawmakers Tout Housing Landlords Tax Break
Today in SCV History (Feb. 5)
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
Hart ranch
Feb. 8: Artist Reception for Olga Kaczmar
Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) member Olga Kaczmar announces a reception on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 1:00. p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Feb. 8: Artist Reception for Olga Kaczmar
Feb. 6: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita's Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb 6, at 6:00 p.m.
Feb. 6: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Meeting
Kick Off to SCV Water Treatment Facility Construction Expected to Begin Feb. 10
SCV Water will kick off construction on its water treatment facility adjacent to the William S. Hart Baseball/Softball league this month. When complete, the $6 million project will restore use of a substantial portion of the ground water that has been impacted due to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) chemicals.
Kick Off to SCV Water Treatment Facility Construction Expected to Begin Feb. 10
%d bloggers like this: