header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
92°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 15
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
City Lowers Price of Hometown Hero Banner Program
| Thursday, Oct 15, 2020
Hometown Heroes Banner

The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the revamp of our patriotic Hometown Hero Banner program. By working with a new banner printer and taking installation in-house, the City was able to decrease the price of the program to $172.50 for the first year and just $40 each year after. This is almost a 60% decrease in the cost for residents to participate in the program.

“The Hometown Hero Banner Program, and the brave men and women who are part of it, are very special to our patriotic community,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth. “We are striving to make this program as accessible as possible to our residents so every Santa Clarita hero can be honored.”

The city of Santa Clarita’s Hometown Heroes Military Banner Program honors actively-serving military members from the Santa Clarita Valley with banners that are displayed three times a year on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Veterans Day. Banners highlighting Santa Clarita Valley’s Fallen Warriors are also posted along the Fallen Warriors Memorial Bridge on Golden Valley Road.

In addition, the Hometown Heroes website recognizes our men and women in uniform. This beautiful and patriotic website features a search function, which allows visitors to the site to view the City’s heroes by military branch and rank.

Friends and family are now able to submit a request to honor actively-serving military members from the Santa Clarita Valley with a free digital banner on the City of Santa Clarita’s Hometown Heroes Military Banner Program website. An online request form is available at santa-clarita.com/heroes.

Each street pole and digital banner features the military member’s photograph, name, rank and branch of the military they serve. The online banner will display the same information as the street pole banners do, with the added option of including a short description, and will be on display on the City’s Hometown Heroes Military Banner Program website.

As an ongoing program, orders will be accepted at any time. When the Hometown Hero is no longer in the service, the family gets to keep the banner as a memento. If your Hometown Hero has participated in the program in previous years and would like to reinstate their participation or retrieve their banner, please contact Kathleen Herrera by calling (661) 255-4939 or by emailing kherrera@santa-clarita.com. For more information and to purchase a banner, please visit santa-clarita.com/heroes.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

City Lowers Price of Hometown Hero Banner Program

City Lowers Price of Hometown Hero Banner Program
Thursday, Oct 15, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the revamp of our patriotic Hometown Hero Banner program.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Bonds Earn High AA+, AAA Ratings from Standard & Poor’s

Santa Clarita Bonds Earn High AA+, AAA Ratings from Standard & Poor’s
Wednesday, Oct 14, 2020
Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings has issued an "AA+" long-term rating on the city of Santa Clarita's $10 million Santa Clarita PFA Lease Revenue Bonds (Recreational Facility) Series 2020A and $4 million taxable series 2020A-T.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita City Council OK’s Small Business COVID Relief Program

Santa Clarita City Council OK’s Small Business COVID Relief Program
Wednesday, Oct 14, 2020
In its meeting on Tuesday night, the Santa Clarita City Council approved the Santa Clarita Small Business COVID Relief Grant program.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Launches New Outdoor Mobile App

Santa Clarita Launches New Outdoor Mobile App
Tuesday, Oct 13, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita has launched a free educational mobile outdoor application to encourage its residents to learn more about the city's history and environmental conservation.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 19: Santa Clarita Public Library’s Spooky History Virtual Panel Discussion

Oct. 19: Santa Clarita Public Library’s Spooky History Virtual Panel Discussion
Tuesday, Oct 13, 2020
The Santa Clarita Public Library and the Southern California Chapter of the Historical Novel Society are thrilled to present the virtual panel discussion, History Talks! Spooky History, on Monday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Chamber Announces Salute to Patriots 2020 Honorees
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita and collaboration with the Veterans Collaborative, are proud to announce the honorees for the 10th Annual Salute to Patriots: an event honoring local veterans for their service to our nation and leadership in our business community.
Chamber Announces Salute to Patriots 2020 Honorees
Saugus Union Tables Discussion on District’s Child Development Program
The Saugus Union School District governing board decided to table its discussion on child care until its next board meeting Oct. 27.
Saugus Union Tables Discussion on District’s Child Development Program
SCV Water Launches Live Distance Learning for K-6th Students
As we remain focused on keeping our customers, staff and community safe, SCV Water is pleased to announce our new live distance learning opportunities for students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade.
SCV Water Launches Live Distance Learning for K-6th Students
City Lowers Price of Hometown Hero Banner Program
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the revamp of our patriotic Hometown Hero Banner program.
City Lowers Price of Hometown Hero Banner Program
Human Remains Found in 2017 Near Castaic Identified as Palm Springs Man
After an investigation lasting more than three years, the human remains found in a hilly, rugged stretch of terrain near Templin Highway in 2017 have been positively identified as belonging to a Palm Springs man who vanished in 2008.
Human Remains Found in 2017 Near Castaic Identified as Palm Springs Man
Oct. 17: SCAA’s Virtual Art Classic Awards Ceremony
This year the Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding its 31st Annual Art Classic as a virtual experience due to these extraordinary times of social distancing, and not being able to hold a public event due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Oct. 17: SCAA’s Virtual Art Classic Awards Ceremony
Today in SCV History (Oct. 15)
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
Supreme Court Decision Moves 2020 Census Deadline to Thurs., Oct. 15
The U.S. Supreme Court granted the Trump administration’s request to halt the 2020 census count, and Thursday is the final deadline for residents to be counted.
Supreme Court Decision Moves 2020 Census Deadline to Thurs., Oct. 15
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 285K L.A. County Cases; SCV Cases Up to 6,666
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 22 new deaths and 1,349 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, including 58 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 285K L.A. County Cases; SCV Cases Up to 6,666
Mission Valley Bank Relaunches Education Series
Mission Valley Bank will relaunch its 2020 Business Education series Thursday, Oct. 15 in a complimentary three-session livestream of the “Business Growth Through Challenging Times” series via Zoom starting at 9 a.m.
Mission Valley Bank Relaunches Education Series
Supes OK Motion to Expand High-Speed Internet Access
The board of supervisors unanimously approved a motion to expand high-speed internet access for students and workers in need.
Supes OK Motion to Expand High-Speed Internet Access
Board of Supervisors Adopts Regional Blueprint for Arts Education
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion Tuesday to adopt a new regional blueprint that will bring arts education to young people throughout LA County.
Board of Supervisors Adopts Regional Blueprint for Arts Education
Firefighters Quickly Douse 4-Acre ‘Carl Fire’ in Newhall
Firefighters quickly doused a near-4-acre blaze in Newhall dubbed the "Carl Fire" Wednesday afternoon that prompted mandatory evacuations for some in the area.
Firefighters Quickly Douse 4-Acre ‘Carl Fire’ in Newhall
Thursday SCV Air Quality: Unhealthy for Sensitive People
Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups/individuals Thursday, Oct. 15, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District forecast.
Thursday SCV Air Quality: Unhealthy for Sensitive People
Santa Clarita Bonds Earn High AA+, AAA Ratings from Standard & Poor’s
Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings has issued an "AA+" long-term rating on the city of Santa Clarita's $10 million Santa Clarita PFA Lease Revenue Bonds (Recreational Facility) Series 2020A and $4 million taxable series 2020A-T.
Santa Clarita Bonds Earn High AA+, AAA Ratings from Standard & Poor’s
Uber, Lyft Lobby California Appeals Court to Keep Drivers as Contractors
Arguing before a state appeals court Tuesday, Uber and Lyft lawyers predicted fewer rides for consumers, lower earnings for drivers and a spike in drunk-driving accidents if they are forced to classify California drivers as employees instead of contractors.
Uber, Lyft Lobby California Appeals Court to Keep Drivers as Contractors
Parks Services Bureau Caught in Crossfire Between Supes, Sheriff
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors' unanimous approval of a motion Tuesday to fund the Sheriff’s Department’s Parks Services Bureau was the latest salvo in the ongoing budget debate between the board and Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
Parks Services Bureau Caught in Crossfire Between Supes, Sheriff
Santa Clarita City Council OK’s Small Business COVID Relief Program
In its meeting on Tuesday night, the Santa Clarita City Council approved the Santa Clarita Small Business COVID Relief Grant program.
Santa Clarita City Council OK’s Small Business COVID Relief Program
State Panel Recommends More Than 3 Dozen Policing Reforms
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday released recommendations from his policing advisors for improving police response to protests and demonstrations and a series of actions in response.
State Panel Recommends More Than 3 Dozen Policing Reforms
Today in SCV History (Oct. 14)
1980 - Phillies beat Royals in Game 1 of World Series; Hart grad Bob Walk is winning pitcher [story]
Bob Walk
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 283,750 Cases Countywide, 18 New Deaths; SCV Surpasses 6,600 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 18 new deaths and 790 new cases of COVID-19, with 6,608 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 283,750 Cases Countywide, 18 New Deaths; SCV Surpasses 6,600 Cases
Annual COC Canyon Country’s Star Party Taking on Virtual Format
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus will host its fall 2020 star party virtually Friday, Oct. 23, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Annual COC Canyon Country’s Star Party Taking on Virtual Format
Bacon for Dessert Comes to Slater’s 50/50 Valencia
Wednesday, Oct. 14, is National Dessert Day and the bacon lovers at Slater’s 50/50 are launching four new ways to enjoy bacon for dessert.
Bacon for Dessert Comes to Slater’s 50/50 Valencia
Oct. 15: SCV Water’s Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
SCV Water's Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 15: SCV Water’s Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
%d bloggers like this: