City Officially Breaks Ground on Central Park Buildout

The Santa Clarita City Council officially broke ground Monday at Central Park on a key project which will enhance the crown jewel of the city of Santa Clarita’s parks system.

The City Council was joined by dignitaries, staff and residents for the landmark event, golden shovels in hand, at the entryway to where many of the improvements and amenities will soon replace the dirt field.

The Central Park Buildout is identified as a major project in the City’s Santa Clarita 2025 strategic plan. The project consists of adding four multipurpose fields, field lighting, an exercise staircase, a new restroom, additional parking and enhancements to the Central Bark dog park.

The park opened to the public in 2000 and includes four lighted softball fields, 10 sports fields, the Central Bark dog park, outdoor basketball courts, an 18-hole disc golf course, a community garden, an outdoor fitness zone, a playground and hiking trails.

For more information on the Central Park Buildout project, please contact Terry Brice, Associate Engineer, at (661) 286-4137 or via email at tbrice@santa-clarita.com.

