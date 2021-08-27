City Receives Prestigious ‘Achievement of Excellence in Procurement’ Award

The city of Santa Clarita has been awarded the prestigious 26th Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement® award from the National Procurement Institute, Inc. for the 11th time in recognition of the city’s purchasing policies and practices.

The city of Santa Clarita is one of only 64 cities in the United States and Canada to receive this esteemed award.

The Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award® has the distinction of being sponsored by every major procurement association in the nation.

The AEP Award is earned by public and non-profit organizations that obtain a high application score based on the continuously evolving criteria and benchmarks. This annual program recognizes procurement organizations that embrace innovation, professionalism, productivity, leadership and e-procurement.

The city’s ethical procurement standards, e-procurement practices and professional development program received high honors and recognition once again when being considered for this year’s award.

For more information about the AEP award, contact the City’s Clerk and Contract Services Manager, Joseph Oerum, at (661) 286-4184 or joerum@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...