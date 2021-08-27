City Receives Prestigious ‘Achievement of Excellence in Procurement’ Award

The city of Santa Clarita has been awarded the prestigious 26th Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement® award from the National Procurement Institute, Inc. for the 11th time in recognition of the city’s purchasing policies and practices.
The city of Santa Clarita is one of only 64 cities in the United States and Canada to receive this esteemed award.
The AEP Award is earned by public and non-profit organizations that obtain a high application score based on the continuously evolving criteria and benchmarks. This annual program recognizes procurement organizations that embrace innovation, professionalism, productivity, leadership and e-procurement.
The city’s ethical procurement standards, e-procurement practices and professional development program received high honors and recognition once again when being considered for this year’s award.
For more information about the AEP award, contact the City’s Clerk and Contract Services Manager, Joseph Oerum, at (661) 286-4184 or joerum@santa-clarita.com.
Attorneys representing Steve Kim, the owner of the Sand Canyon Country Club, sent the Santa Clarita City Council a letter last week indicating that Kim will take the city to court “if the city maintains its denial” of Kim’s proposed Sand Canyon Resort & Spa.
A former music teacher in Southern California who contracted with several schools, including some in the Santa Clarita Valley, to teach music to children was sentenced Thursday to 183 months in federal prison for producing child pornography.
A federal indictment unsealed in court Tuesday expresses investigators’ belief the skeletal remains found in the Tick Fire burn area are connected to a series of 2019 murders attributed to international street gang MS-13.
The annual Vine 2 Wine event benefiting Circle of Hope brought the Santa Clarita Valley community together Saturday evening at the Wünderground at Porsche Santa Clarita to support the nonprofit organization’s work of financially assisting residents struggling to pay for their cancer treatment.
1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
