Santa Clarita CA
August 27
1933 - Atholl McBean elected president of The Newhall Land and Farming Company [link]
Atholl McBean
City Receives Prestigious ‘Achievement of Excellence in Procurement’ Award
| Friday, Aug 27, 2021
relocation

The city of Santa Clarita has been awarded the prestigious 26th Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement® award from the National Procurement Institute, Inc. for the 11th time in recognition of the city’s purchasing policies and practices.

The city of Santa Clarita is one of only 64 cities in the United States and Canada to receive this esteemed award.

The Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award® has the distinction of being sponsored by every major procurement association in the nation.

The AEP Award is earned by public and non-profit organizations that obtain a high application score based on the continuously evolving criteria and benchmarks. This annual program recognizes procurement organizations that embrace innovation, professionalism, productivity, leadership and e-procurement.

The city’s ethical procurement standards, e-procurement practices and professional development program received high honors and recognition once again when being considered for this year’s award.

Annual Achievement of Excellence in ProcuremenFor more information about the AEP award, contact the City’s Clerk and Contract Services Manager, Joseph Oerum, at (661) 286-4184 or joerum@santa-clarita.com.
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Santa Clarita Transit Has More Than A Dozen Drivers Out For Third Day In A Row

Santa Clarita Transit Has More Than A Dozen Drivers Out For Third Day In A Row
Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021
City of Santa Clarita Transit bus drivers representing nearly 20% of total driver assignments for a typical weekday said COVID-19 related reasons required them to call out from work Wednesday. 
FULL STORY...

City Library Returns ‘Food For Fines’ Program This September

City Library Returns ‘Food For Fines’ Program This September
Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021
The Santa Clarita Public Library is partnering with local organizations to provide for those in need throughout our community with Food For Fines.
FULL STORY...

Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘The Dropout,’ ‘SEAL Team,’ 11 More Productions

Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘The Dropout,’ ‘SEAL Team,’ 11 More Productions
Monday, Aug 23, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 14 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 23 - Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.
FULL STORY...

Kim Threatens Lawsuit Against City for Sand Canyon Resort Denial

Kim Threatens Lawsuit Against City for Sand Canyon Resort Denial
Friday, Aug 20, 2021
Attorneys representing Steve Kim, the owner of the Sand Canyon Country Club, sent the Santa Clarita City Council a letter last week indicating that Kim will take the city to court “if the city maintains its denial” of Kim’s proposed Sand Canyon Resort & Spa.
FULL STORY...
