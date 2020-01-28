City Recognized for Public Works Projects

The American Public Works Association’s (APWA) Southern California Chapter once again recognized the city of Santa Clarita for its accomplishments, honoring the City with three prestigious Public Works awards in 2019. The City received the organization’s B.E.S.T. (Building Excellence, Shaping Tomorrow) awards for Give Me Green, the Copper Hill Park Restroom and Play Area, and the Orchard Village Median Rain Garden at the APWA Southern California Chapter’s annual awards ceremony in December.
Give Me Green received an award in the Creative & Innovative project category and is managed by the City’s Traffic division. Give Me Green is a free smartphone application developed in partnership with Sensys Networks that allows bicyclists to be detected as they approach an intersection. By integrating this technology into existing traffic signals and adding signage to inform drivers when cyclists are detected, the City has worked to improve safety, decrease congestion and improve the travel experience for cyclists and drivers.
The Copper Hill Park Restroom and Play Area was awarded in the Recreational & Athletic Facilities category and was a project undertaken by the City’s Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) division. A new restroom building and play area were installed earlier in 2019, transforming the former grass-only Copper Hill Park and bringing much-needed amenities to the site for residents to enjoy. At the time of its annexation to the City, the park consisted of a turf area, parking lot and lighting. This project enhanced the park’s usability and fulfilled key components of its master plan, which was originally developed by Los Angeles County.
The Orchard Village Median Rain Garden earned an award in the Storm Water Quality category and is helping the city of Santa Clarita achieve its goals for water conservation, water quality improvements and beautification. The rain garden was installed by the City’s CIP division in the median on Orchard Village Road and includes a new state-of-the-art irrigation system and drought-tolerant landscaping. The rain garden in each of the three large medians treats all runoff through biofiltration, which allows for the removal of all pollutants.
The three awards continue the City’s tradition of receiving recognition for public works projects. In 2018, the City received awards from the APWA Southern California Chapter for its Electronic Blank-Out Signs, the Newhall Ranch Road Bridge Widening project and the completion of the Heritage Trail from Gateway Ranch to Wildwood Canyon.
The APWA is a nonprofit, professional association of public works agencies, private companies and individuals working to promote professional excellence and public awareness of public works through education, advocacy and the exchange of knowledge. The organization’s Southern California Chapter includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. To learn more about the Southern California Chapter, please visit southernca.apwa.net.
For more information about the city of Santa Clarita’s Public Works Department, please contact the City at (661) 259-2489.
The American Public Works Association’s (APWA) Southern California Chapter once again recognized the city of Santa Clarita for its accomplishments, honoring the City with three prestigious Public Works awards in 2019.
After the passage of state law in 2017 aimed at increasing California’s housing supply, Santa Clarita is seeking $625,000 in state grant funding to help lay the groundwork for new housing over the next eight years.
The American Public Works Association’s (APWA) Southern California Chapter once again recognized the city of Santa Clarita for its accomplishments, honoring the City with three prestigious Public Works awards in 2019.
You can avoid the catastrophic consequences of ignorance in a rapidly changing field of law as attorneys David Poole and Brian Koegle of Poole Shaffery & Koegle, LLP, present the “Be Afraid. Be VERY Afraid!” 2020 Employment Law Update hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Feb. 4th.
After the passage of state law in 2017 aimed at increasing California’s housing supply, Santa Clarita is seeking $625,000 in state grant funding to help lay the groundwork for new housing over the next eight years.
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles has raised more than $368 million in pledges and cash, which is 95% of its $388 million pre-opening campaign goal, Director Bill Kramer announced Monday.
Movie fans will have a golden opportunity to step into the early days of filming in Santa Clarita at the inaugural Newhallywood Silent Film Festival in Old Town Newhall from Friday-Sunday, February 14-16.
The Sparkle of Tinnley Organization, a Santa Clarita-based nonprofit created in memory of Tinnley Reese Harmon, will host its first community fundraiser at Wolf Creek Brewery in Valencia on February 29 from noon to 4 p.m.
Golfers will tee up at the 47th Annual Frontier Toyota-Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic at Valencia Country Club on Saturday, May 9, with all proceeds from the tournament benefiting Henry Mayo’s Emergency Services Department.
Students from West Ranch High School collaborated with Southern California organizations to raise funds that will help bring first aid and basic necessities to the people displaced by the Taal Volcano eruption, which struck the Philippines on Jan. 12.
The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra is now accepting online applications for auditions to join the group's Guitar Orchestra, a rare opportunity since guitar-centered student orchestras are rather rare.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.