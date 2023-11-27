City Reminding Community of Family Literacy Festival Dec. 2

Uploaded: , Monday, Nov 27, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

Brace yourselves for an interstellar adventure at the 16th annual Family Literacy Festival, where imagination knows no bounds! Hosted at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch (located at 24500 Main Street) on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., this year’s festival, themed “Take Me to Your Reader,” promises an extraterrestrial experience like never before. Embark on a journey filled with alien-inspired activities that will captivate readers and stargazers of all ages. The Library will transform into a cosmic haven of creativity, featuring captivating storytimes, live music resonating with the beats of African and Latin American rhythms and the mesmerizing tricks of a seasoned magician.

As you explore the festival grounds, encounter over 15 local vendors offering not just books, but also unique giveaways and special prizes for those who traverse the extraterrestrial market. Capture the magic of the day at our galactical photo booths, where memories are immortalized in a cosmic glow. Prepare to be enchanted by appearances from beloved characters like Pete the Cat, the Very Hungry Caterpillar, Piggy and Elephant, spreading joy and laughter to the young ones in our community. Engage in hands-on crafting experiences, from building your own spaceship to creating glow-in-the-dark planet bracelets – an array of activities that promise to spark the imagination.

But that’s not all! The Library’s Wonder Wheels attraction will transport attendees Earth-bound into the world of emergency response, allowing a firsthand exploration of a fire engine, CHP cruiser and even a Burrtec trash truck. It’s an experience that transcends the ordinary, leaving indelible memories in its wake. For those eager to learn about the cosmos, our festival features a NASA Solar System Ambassador and captivating science presenters, ensuring that curiosity is not just encouraged, but ignited. There’s no better way to instill a love for reading and learning in your kids.

Join us at the Santa Clarita Public Library’s 16th annual Family Literacy Festival – a day where the pages of books and the mysteries of the cosmos collide. We can’t wait to welcome you to this interstellar celebration! For additional details regarding the event, please contact Librarian Alexandra Ungerman at aungerman@santaclarita.gov. See you amongst the stars!

