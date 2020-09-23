City Staging New Virtual October Events

Begin your journey towards completing the Run Santa Clarita virtual race series, compete against your friends and family on Bingo Night and celebrate the start of ARTober as the city of Santa Clarita stages new online and virtual events in October. From health and fitness to entertainment, to arts and culture, there is something happening for everyone in Santa Clarita this month.

Start the month off on the right foot by discovering public art as part of ARTober in Santa Clarita! Beginning Thursday, Oct. 1, residents can take part in the California (e)Scape Challenge, the newest virtual escape room that challenges residents to solve a series of online puzzles related to art in Santa Clarita. The virtual escape room is based on the latest Santa Clarita public art piece, “California Scape,” which is due to be unveiled on Thursday, Oct. 15. Participants in the virtual challenge will use clues to solve puzzles and help the artist prepare for the big event. Get started at santaclaritaarts.com/artober2020.

Jump around, remember to feed your Tamagotchi and find your collection of “Goosebumps” as you get ready to compete in the ultimate game of ‘90s Pop Culture trivia. Join the live event on Facebook by connecting with the city of Santa Clarita events page. The ‘90s Pop Culture trivia competition will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 7:00 p.m.

The City’s first online Bingo Night will take place on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 6:00 p.m. Play four rounds of Bingo against your friends and neighbors for the chance to win a gift card and support local businesses in Santa Clarita! Bingo Night will be held on the City of Santa Clarita Events Facebook page.

The City is also looking for individuals, businesses and non-profit groups to participate in Scarecrow Alley, a new community scarecrow decorating competition! Participants are encouraged to create their own scarecrows, which will be displayed at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex for public viewing on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Participation is free, and prizes will be awarded to the judges’ favorites. Get more information and submit an application to participate by Monday, Oct. 19 at santa-clarita.com/Scarecrow.

How many miles can you run before 2021? Every elementary school in the City of Santa Clarita is encouraged to compete against one another to be the school with the most miles at the end of the challenge to win a pizza party at home for students. Students are invited to register and complete as many miles as possible to win individual prizes. Learn more about the Many Mile Challenge, presented by Kaiser Permanente, on the City of Santa Clarita Events Facebook page.

Not in elementary school? You can still get in on the running action by signing up for the Run Santa Clarita virtual run series. One weekend each in October, November and December are designated for Run Santa Clarita, where registrants will complete at least a 5K on a route of their choosing and submit their times. Each race you do earns a medal that can connect with the others to create one large overall event medal for your collection! Learn more and sign up now by visiting santa-clarita.com/RunSantaClarita.

All online events can be found by visiting the City of Santa Clarita’s Virtual Rec Center at santa-clarita.com/VirtualRecCenter and clicking the “Arts and Events” tab. Popular events from September, including the Wild West Virtual Escape Room, as well as the Old Town Newhall Scavenger Hunt, are still available to complete.

There are many more opportunities and activities for learning, engagement, recreation and fun in Santa Clarita. Learn more about celebrating the CAN DOs at santa-clarita.com/CANDOs.