Council to Consider ‘Locker Systems’ for Checking Out Library Materials

In an effort to meet the growing needs of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Santa Clarita City Council will consider a proposal Tuesday to acquire locker systems for the Valencia and Canyon Country libraries that would provide public access to materials without physically having to enter the buildings, according to a city staff report.

“These systems have been installed in libraries throughout the country as a method to create more convenience, attract new users and most recently, protect the community from the spread of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases,” the report states.

The city’s solicitation to potential vendors included a plan to manufacture, deliver and install between 60-70 bin locker systems at the Valencia and Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country libraries. Due to a lack of existing overhead protection, a locker system at Newhall Library would not be doable at this time, the staff report said.

According to the report, the City sought locker systems that would be “both portable and expandable so that (the library system) has the flexibility to move them to a different location or add onto the base system if there is a need to do so in the future.”

Ten companies reviewed the solicitation, and the City received three bids and reviewed them based on: (1) equipment specifications and ability to provide services to meet objectives and standards; (2) experience on similar projects, expedient delivery and installation; and (3) cost of materials and services provided.

Staff is proposing that D-Tech International USA of New Jersey be awarded the $47,425 contract because the company “specifically tailored their proposal to fit the unique needs” of the Santa Clarita libraries.

Those needs include the purchase and installation of a single locker system that contains a central unit with touch screen, patron card barcode reader, and receipt printer in addition to 69 individual locker spaces.

The staff is recommending a second locker system at an additional location, which would increase the total contract to D-Tech to $98,850.

The City Council is expected to take action on the proposal at its next (virtual) meeting on Tuesday, May 12, at 6 p.m.