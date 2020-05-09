[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Council to Consider ‘Locker Systems’ for Checking Out Library Materials
| Saturday, May 9, 2020
Valencia Library

In an effort to meet the growing needs of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Santa Clarita City Council will consider a proposal Tuesday to acquire locker systems for the Valencia and Canyon Country libraries that would provide public access to materials without physically having to enter the buildings, according to a city staff report.

“These systems have been installed in libraries throughout the country as a method to create more convenience, attract new users and most recently, protect the community from the spread of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases,” the report states.

The city’s solicitation to potential vendors included a plan to manufacture, deliver and install between 60-70 bin locker systems at the Valencia and Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country libraries. Due to a lack of existing overhead protection, a locker system at Newhall Library would not be doable at this time, the staff report said.

According to the report, the City sought locker systems that would be “both portable and expandable so that (the library system) has the flexibility to move them to a different location or add onto the base system if there is a need to do so in the future.”

Ten companies reviewed the solicitation, and the City received three bids and reviewed them based on: (1) equipment specifications and ability to provide services to meet objectives and standards; (2) experience on similar projects, expedient delivery and installation; and (3) cost of materials and services provided.

Proposal Scoring

Staff is proposing that D-Tech International USA of New Jersey be awarded the $47,425 contract because the company “specifically tailored their proposal to fit the unique needs” of the Santa Clarita libraries.

Those needs include the purchase and installation of a single locker system that contains a central unit with touch screen, patron card barcode reader, and receipt printer in addition to 69 individual locker spaces.

The staff is recommending a second locker system at an additional location, which would increase the total contract to D-Tech to $98,850.

The City Council is expected to take action on the proposal at its next (virtual) meeting on Tuesday, May 12, at 6 p.m.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
California Saturday: 64,561 Cases, 2,678 Deaths
California has had 64,561 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,678 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Saturday.
California Saturday: 64,561 Cases, 2,678 Deaths
L.A. County Saturday: 31,197 Cases, 724 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 44 new deaths and 1,011 new cases of COVID-19.
L.A. County Saturday: 31,197 Cases, 724 in SCV
Two Brush Fires Break Out Near SCV Freeways
Two brush fires near Santa Clarita Valley freeways broke out within minutes of one another Saturday afternoon.
Two Brush Fires Break Out Near SCV Freeways
L.A. County’s Largest Health Systems Come Together for Educational Campaign (Video)
Six of Los Angeles County’s largest nonprofit health systems with hospitals, clinics and care facilities across the region have come together united in a mission to encourage community members to put health first and access care when needed.
L.A. County’s Largest Health Systems Come Together for Educational Campaign (Video)
Doctors vs. Politicians | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Politicians can’t be sued for malpractice or lose their license. And as you know, they rarely are held accountable. With time, history will judge the policymaking of present-day politicians.
Doctors vs. Politicians | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
COC Receives Grant to Fund Arts Integration Program for K-12 Education
The Santa Clarita Community College District has received a $4,750 grant award from the California Arts Council to fund an arts integration program.
COC Receives Grant to Fund Arts Integration Program for K-12 Education
Pitchess Inmates Describe COVID-19 Conditions
The temperature hit the mid-90s while about 75 men walked the yard at Pitchess Detention Center.
Pitchess Inmates Describe COVID-19 Conditions
Order Direct from Table to Kitchen at Newhall Refinery
By simply scanning a QR code located at the table guests will be able to view menu options and place orders from their own device
Order Direct from Table to Kitchen at Newhall Refinery
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals Saturday, May 9, in the following areas:
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
DMV: All Temporary Driving Permits Extended; Law Enforcement Alerted
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is extending driver license permits and commercial learner’s permits expiring during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DMV: All Temporary Driving Permits Extended; Law Enforcement Alerted
School Day Cafe Now Serving Free Meals to Thousands of Children
When Dr. Robert Lewis took up the CEO position at School Day Cafe last December, he did so wanting a challenge.
School Day Cafe Now Serving Free Meals to Thousands of Children
Today in SCV History (May 9)
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Champion
County Golf Courses, Trails Reopen Saturday; Parks Open Mother’s Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will reopen its golf courses and trails on Saturday, May 9, and local, community and regional parks will stay open on Sunday, May 10.
County Golf Courses, Trails Reopen Saturday; Parks Open Mother’s Day
Barger Chairs First Meeting of Economic Resiliency Task Force
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger chaired the first meeting of the county Economic Resiliency Task Force Friday, in partnership with Vice-Chair Supervisor Hilda Solis and Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas, Shelia Kuehl and Janice Hahn.
Barger Chairs First Meeting of Economic Resiliency Task Force
L.A. County Friday: 30,296 Cases; 699 in SCV, Just 4 in Val Verde
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 883 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 new deaths, with 699 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Friday: 30,296 Cases; 699 in SCV, Just 4 in Val Verde
COC District Communications Earns Paragon Awards for Marketing Excellence
The College of the Canyons District Communications Office has won three Paragon Awards from the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations.
COC District Communications Earns Paragon Awards for Marketing Excellence
L.A. County Joins ‘Great Plates Delivered’ Program for Seniors, At-Risk Residents
Los Angeles County on Friday announced participation in the state of California’s "Great Plates Delivered" initiative, to provide three home-delivered meals a day to qualifying older adults and adults over 60 who are high-risk as determined by the CDC.
L.A. County Joins ‘Great Plates Delivered’ Program for Seniors, At-Risk Residents
California Friday: 62,512 Cases, 2,585 Deaths
California has had 62,512 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,585 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Friday.
California Friday: 62,512 Cases, 2,585 Deaths
Stroke Doctors Establish Best Practices to Protect Against COVID-19
To keep patients and health-care providers safe from COVID-19, while providing urgent treatment to stroke patients, extra precautions must be taken, according to new guidelines published in the journal Stroke.
Stroke Doctors Establish Best Practices to Protect Against COVID-19
Profiles in Courage: Nurses | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
This is Nurse Appreciation Week, in celebration on May 12 of the 200-year anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birthday. I salute the women and men who continue to exemplify the character and devotion for those who are suffering.
Profiles in Courage: Nurses | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Analyst: COVID-19 Will Shred California Budget, But Less Than Feared
On the heels of a nightmarish U.S. jobs report, California offered a second dose of abysmal economic news Friday as advisers warned the state’s budget troubles will persist through at least 2024.
Analyst: COVID-19 Will Shred California Budget, But Less Than Feared
Newsom Orders Vote-by-Mail Ballots Statewide for Nov. General Election
Recognizing the threat COVID-19 continues to pose to public health, Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed an executive order to ensure that Californians can exercise their right to vote by mail during the General Election this November.
Newsom Orders Vote-by-Mail Ballots Statewide for Nov. General Election
Contact Tracing Slows COVID-19 Spread
When it comes to stopping the spread of COVID-19, public health experts agree that being able to figure out via contact tracing who might have contracted the virus plays a vital role.
Contact Tracing Slows COVID-19 Spread
