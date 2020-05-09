Council to Consider ‘Locker Systems’ for Checking Out Library Materials

In an effort to meet the growing needs of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Santa Clarita City Council will consider a proposal Tuesday to acquire locker systems for the Valencia and Canyon Country libraries that would provide public access to materials without physically having to enter the buildings, according to a city staff report.
“These systems have been installed in libraries throughout the country as a method to create more convenience, attract new users and most recently, protect the community from the spread of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases,” the report states.
The city’s solicitation to potential vendors included a plan to manufacture, deliver and install between 60-70 bin locker systems at the Valencia and Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country libraries. Due to a lack of existing overhead protection, a locker system at Newhall Library would not be doable at this time, the staff report said.
According to the report, the City sought locker systems that would be “both portable and expandable so that (the library system) has the flexibility to move them to a different location or add onto the base system if there is a need to do so in the future.”
Ten companies reviewed the solicitation, and the City received three bids and reviewed them based on: (1) equipment specifications and ability to provide services to meet objectives and standards; (2) experience on similar projects, expedient delivery and installation; and (3) cost of materials and services provided.
Staff is proposing that D-Tech International USA of New Jersey be awarded the $47,425 contract because the company “specifically tailored their proposal to fit the unique needs” of the Santa Clarita libraries.
Those needs include the purchase and installation of a single locker system that contains a central unit with touch screen, patron card barcode reader, and receipt printer in addition to 69 individual locker spaces.
The staff is recommending a second locker system at an additional location, which would increase the total contract to D-Tech to $98,850.
The City Council is expected to take action on the proposal at its next (virtual) meeting on Tuesday, May 12, at 6 p.m.
The Santa Clarita City Council will consider a proposal Tuesday to acquire locker systems for the Valencia and Canyon Country libraries that would provide public access to materials without physically having to enter the buildings.
The Santa Clarita City Council, along with executives at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and public safety officials, showed support for the community’s medical workers in a celebration of National Nurses Day on Wednesday night.
In what has been a decades long battle to ensure that mega-mining never occurs in the Santa Clarita Valley, on Friday, April 24, 2020, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued a formal notice to CEMEX regarding the outstanding amount of $6.3 million owed to BLM.
The Santa Clarita City Council will consider a proposal Tuesday to acquire locker systems for the Valencia and Canyon Country libraries that would provide public access to materials without physically having to enter the buildings.
Six of Los Angeles County’s largest nonprofit health systems with hospitals, clinics and care facilities across the region have come together united in a mission to encourage community members to put health first and access care when needed.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger chaired the first meeting of the county Economic Resiliency Task Force Friday, in partnership with Vice-Chair Supervisor Hilda Solis and Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas, Shelia Kuehl and Janice Hahn.
Los Angeles County on Friday announced participation in the state of California’s "Great Plates Delivered" initiative, to provide three home-delivered meals a day to qualifying older adults and adults over 60 who are high-risk as determined by the CDC.
To keep patients and health-care providers safe from COVID-19, while providing urgent treatment to stroke patients, extra precautions must be taken, according to new guidelines published in the journal Stroke.
This is Nurse Appreciation Week, in celebration on May 12 of the 200-year anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birthday. I salute the women and men who continue to exemplify the character and devotion for those who are suffering.
Recognizing the threat COVID-19 continues to pose to public health, Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed an executive order to ensure that Californians can exercise their right to vote by mail during the General Election this November.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.