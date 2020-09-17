City to Present Virtual Parent Symposium on Dangers of Teen Vaping

The city of Santa Clarita presents the virtual 2020 Parent Resource Symposium, titled Teen Vaping: The Story of Toxic Smoke. Residents are invited to watch the symposium virtually via Zoom or the City’s Facebook Live on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 6:00 p.m.

Throughout the event, participants will hear from local experts about the harmful effects of teen vaping on youth in our community and engage in discussions on solutions for the future. Join and learn more at DFYinSCV.com/Parent-Engagement. Spanish translation will be provided during the virtual event as well.

The symposium will be moderated by Captain Justin Diez of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Panelists will include Detective Nashla Barakat and Intervention Specialist Travis Sabadin from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Doctor Darrin Privett of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and William S. Hart High School Assistant Principal Elizabeth Wilson. Each will present and offer insight on varying topics such as the physical effects of vaping, current drug trends, the consequences of drug use and students’ exposure to vaping products.

“As a parent of two teenagers, I know vaping continues to be a growing problem in our community,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth. “Just because our youth are not on campus and socializing, does not mean they are not exposed to negative influences and peer pressure. By attending the virtual Parent Resource Symposium, you will learn what to look out for and how to help your kids make healthy choices.”

For more information about the upcoming Parent Resource Symposium, please contact School Programs Supervisor Yolanda Calderon, at ycalderon@santa-clarita.com.