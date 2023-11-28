City Unveils Upgrade to Public Library Website

The Santa Clarita Public Library is thrilled to unveil its newly redesigned website, residing under the same domain – SantaClaritaLibrary.com. This exciting development signifies a momentous leap toward providing the community with an enhanced digital library experience. The overhauled website showcases an entirely fresh look and feel, presenting a modern, dashboard-style interface that is not only visually captivating but also easy to navigate.

A standout feature is the seamless integration of the Library catalog throughout the site, granting visitors a comprehensive view of the Library’s extensive offerings in a user-friendly manner. Patrons can now explore the e-Library collection of books, movies, music, magazines and more available to borrow, all with live updates on Library inventory. Additionally, the redesigned website facilitates Online Resources Reservations, allowing patrons to conveniently reserve resources online and retrieve them at their own convenience from Library lockers.

Navigating the newly redesigned website is a one-stop-shop experience, with a wide array of educational resources available for homework help, employment assistance and mental health support, reflecting the Library’s unwavering commitment to the community’s well-being. Furthermore, the Library’s events calendar has been revamped, categorized based on age groups, making it easier for users to discover programs and activities that align with their interests.

But there’s even more to discover. The website features an “Ask Us” tab, enabling users to inquire about volunteering opportunities and a “suggest a purchase” box, allowing residents to submit purchase requests, ensuring the Library’s continuous evolution is in line with the community’s changing needs.

To explore the enhanced website and partake in its numerous features, simply visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com. This City-built and operated website is dedicated to growth and adaptation and marks a new chapter in the city of Santa Clarita Public Library’s commitment to providing accessible and valuable resources for all residents.

