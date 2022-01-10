City’s New Campaign Features Accessible Services, Staff

You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall! City staffers are available and accessible to assist Santa Clarita residents with everything from getting a building permit to renewing their passports. The city of Santa Clarita is refreshing the popular You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall campaign to remind residents of all the City does on their behalf every day and to introduce the community to the City employees who are getting the job done!

The first division to be highlighted will be Technology Services. This is the hard-working group responsible for providing timely and responsive services to residents through City apps, web pages, GIS maps and actively looking at new ways to streamline the way the City provides services to residents and local businesses! Technology is always changing, and they’re always looking to see how that change can make it easier to live, work and play in Santa Clarita.

Every other month a new division will be featured in a movie-style poster, social media posts, Seasons Magazine and Instagram takeovers to introduce the community to City employees and share how they – and City programs, services and staff can be accessed.

Make sure to follow the city of Santa Clarita on social media to meet all your friends at City Hall.

