COC Foundation Sets Up Emergency Fund for Students

The College of the Canyons Foundation has set up an emergency fund for students in need, Chief Operating Officer Cathy Ritz said in her note of support to members of the COC community on Wednesday.

Her note and more about the emergency fund, and how to donate to it, follow:

As our country faces several unprecedented challenges, our top priority is the health and safety of College of the Canyons students, alumni, families, staff and the surrounding community.

We are truly grateful for all of you in our COC family and hope you are safe and well during this difficult time.

The coronavirus pandemic sweeping the nation is rapidly evolving and we know it has been very stressful for everyone. We care deeply about our community and every person in it, so when anything threatens its well-being, we become more determined than ever to do everything in our power to protect it.

College of the Canyons Response

As the situation progresses, we will continue to monitor the latest developments on the fast-moving coronavirus health emergency.

Based on the response guidelines for higher education institutions issued by the California Department of Public Health and based on direction from the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office, we have updated our plans to continue instruction for the benefit of students, while protecting the health and safety of our campus community.

Effective immediately, we are converting in-person college services to remote delivery, which means students and employees are able to work from home.

This process began Monday, will continue through this week, and will be completed by 6 p.m. Friday, March 20.

We plan to operate remotely until at least April 13, but will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as new information becomes available.

Students in Need, Now More Than Ever

This situation has a major impact on our students beyond academics. In addition to missing valuable learning opportunities, many students will miss work and suffer financial challenges.

Some will not have access to food, shelter, medical and mental health care, childcare, and other support resources and services that COC normally provides.

Many of our students are already working multiple jobs just to afford the high cost of living in Los Angeles County. Now they are facing additional financial hardship as businesses close, forcing them to do without regular income.

We are committed to responding to this crisis by supporting our students in need. We can continue transforming lives through education and preparing the workforce of the future, and we hope you will stand with us in this effort.

Establishing the Student Emergency Assistance Fund

Your help can make all the difference. Make an online gift by clicking here and selecting “Student Emergency Assistance Fund” in the “Donation Designation Information” drop-down menu.

This fund will support our most vulnerable students by providing grants and scholarships that will help them get through these difficult days. Working with our college partners, students will have access to funds to help pay rent, buy food, and support their families as they go without work or access to important services.

Our resolve has been repeatedly tested in the Santa Clarita Valley over the last twelve months and I am proud to see our community come together to help one another through times of hardship.

Please stay safe and healthy.

Cathy Ritz, CEO, College of the Canyons Foundation