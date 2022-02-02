COC Men’s Golf Slots Second at Pt. Conception Open

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Feb 2, 2022

By |

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

LOMPOC — College of the Canyons freshman Paul Hautbourg fired off a day two round of 76 at the annual Pt. Conception Open on Monday, tying for individual medalist honors and leading Canyons to a second-place team result.

The Cougars entered two six-man teams in the event with the two squads tying for second in the team standings at 780.

The Canyons “B” team (Dom De Luca, Paul Hautbourg, Kieran Bye, Victor Luck, Jordan Allaire, Karl Gard) turned in scores of 381 on Sunday and 399 on Monday.

The Cougars’ “A” team (Magnus Hansen, Hugo Amsallem, Braden Threlkeld, Leo Cheng, Michael Oh, Noe Del Campo) finished at 388 on day 1 and 392 to close out the event.

Cypress College (769-393/376) posted a strong day 2 score to make a move on Canyons and ultimately win the event. COC’s “B” team had led the event standings after day 1.

Saddleback College (782-393/389) was fourth followed by Reedley College (789-395/394) in the five spot.

Hautbourg’s round of 76 on Monday tied him with Willis Panzarello (150-77/73) of Cypress College for medalist honors.

Amsallem (151-76/75) and Hansen (151-76/75) represented Canyons well, tying for third place in the individual standings.

Bye (154-77/77) and De Luca (155-73/82) were the other top scorers for the Cougars.

COC will now begin Western State Conference (WSC) play with its scheduled home tourney on Monday Feb. 7, at Valencia Country Club. Tee time is set for 10 a.m.

Team Scores Final
1. Cypress (769-393/376); T2. Canyons “B” (780-381/399); T2. Canyons “A” (780-388/392); 4. Saddleback (782-393/389) 5. Reedley (789-395/394) 6. SBCC (802-396/406) 7. Riverside (815-416/399) 8. Mt. SAC (822-432/390) 9. Ventura (826-424/402) 10. Monterey Peninsula (841-410/431) 11. Fresno City (846-425/421) 12. Modesto (864-433/431) 13. Antelope Valley (940-467/473); 14. Glendale (NS-404/NA) 15. Allan Hancock (NS-454/NA)

Canyons Individual Scores Final
Paul Hautbourg (150-74/76) T-medalist; Hugo Amsallem (151-76/75) T-Third; Magnus Hansen (151-76/75) T-Third; Kieran Bye (154-77/77); Dom De Luca (155-73/82); Leo Cheng (157-80/77); Braden Threlkeld (160-79/81); Jordan Allaire (160-80/80); Michael Oh (161-80/81); Victor Luck (161-77/84); Noe Del Campo (165-84/81); Karl Gard (171-83/88).

