COC Professor Named Certified Paralegal Champion

Uploaded: , Thursday, Oct 19, 2023

By College of the Canyons

Lori Young, College of the Canyons paralegal professor, has been named the recipient of the 2023 Certified Paralegal Champion Award by the National Association of Legal Assistants (NALA).

The nationwide award recognizes outstanding achievement by an individual or by a NALA-affiliated association in promoting and advancing the association’s Certified Paralegal (CP) program within the legal profession.

“This award is shared with many at College of the Canyons, especially those who assisted with the launch of the CP exam study courses through our School of Personal and Professional Learning, available to California residents for free and a nominal fee for non-California residents,” said Young.

In 2022, Young and Nicole Faudree, department chair of COC’s paralegal program, launched the online CP exam study courses at COC that prepare students for the knowledge and skills sections of the CP exam administered through NALA.

The two courses introduce students to sample exam questions based on a hypothetical case, and students analyze relevant legal material, as well as demonstrate strong writing skills.

“Without the hard work of many at the college, and our partnership with NALA, this award would not have been possible,” said Young. “I wish to thank Kristine Custodio Suero for the nomination and Nicole Faudree for her ongoing support and mentorship with the exam study courses project.”

Young was nominated for the award by Kristine Custodio Suero, NALA chair and board member, who was impressed by her dedication and drive to develop COC’s CP program exam study courses. Not only are the preparation courses a free resource to California paralegals and paralegal students, but they are also accessible to out-of-state applicants at a low cost.

“I truly cannot think of anyone more deserving than Ms. Young to be recognized for her outstanding contributions and excellence in her field, specifically as the 2023 NALA Certified Paralegal Champion,” said Custodio Suero. “She embodies excellence in the field and is a wonderful role model for all of us.”

Announcement of the award was published in an upcoming issue of “Facts & Findings,” NALA’s quarterly journal.

Approved by the American Bar Association, the college’s paralegal program prepares students for positions as paralegals to improve the accessibility, quality, and affordability of legal services. COC offers 31 units (11 classes) in its associate degree or certificate in paralegal studies.

For more information about the paralegal studies program at COC, visit the program’s web page.

