Community Invited to View Two New Santa Clarita Art Exhibits

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Jul 6, 2021

By City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita is happy to welcome two new art exhibits to the community for residents and visitors to enjoy! “American Mosaic” by mixed-media artist Carlos Batchelor will be available for viewing at the Newhall Community Center through Tuesday, Sept. 21. “Stars and Stripes” will showcase work from various artists in the lobby area of Santa Clarita City Hall’s First Floor Gallery for the month of July.

The “American Mosaic” gallery demonstrates Batchelor’s love for utilizing repurposed materials to create works of art. His style and topics vary from portraits to abstract pieces and nature imagery. Each piece of art exhibits a creative use of crushed eggshells, rubber bands, shredded CDs and more. In one of the featured pieces, Batchelor uses vibrant blue and gold material to create a Marilyn Monroe-like piece of art.

First Floor Gallery’s “Stars and Stripes” will be a smaller exhibit in honor of the Fourth of July. The patriotic exhibit showcases each artist’s love for America, depicting a variety of American flags, in addition to a former president’s portrait. This gallery will be open to the public alongside the “Color is Your World” art exhibit currently featured.

To learn more about each upcoming art exhibit, please contact Sydney Adam at sadam@santa-clarita.com. For details regarding other City art exhibits and art opportunities, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com.

