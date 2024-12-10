Alternative Fueling Station Finder

As more and more people drive alternative fuel vehicles, the city of Santa Clarita wants to ensure they have the most up to date information on where to fuel and charge locally. The Green Santa Clarita website has that information.

Visit Where to Fuel and Charge.

CNG

There is a compressed natural gas fueling station that’s open to the public at the city’s Transit Maintenance Facility at 28250 Constellation Rd. Please know that this CNG station is only 3,600 psi compatible.

EV Charging

Below is a list of electric vehicle charging stations currently located in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Valencia Hyatt – 24500 Town Center Drive

Public access charger with two plugs located in parking garage. Available 24 hours a day and no fees associated with use.

– 24500 Town Center Drive Public access charger with two plugs located in parking garage. Available 24 hours a day and no fees associated with use. Nissan of Valencia – 24111 Creekside Road

Public access charger for electric vehicles. Available 24 hours a day and no fees associated with use.

– 24111 Creekside Road Public access charger for electric vehicles. Available 24 hours a day and no fees associated with use. Kohl’s Santa Clarita – 19307 Golden Valley Road

Public access and no charge if you are shopping at Kohl’s. Otherwise must have radio frequency identification card (RFID) to use charging station. Open only during store business hours.

– 19307 Golden Valley Road Public access and no charge if you are shopping at Kohl’s. Otherwise must have radio frequency identification card (RFID) to use charging station. Open only during store business hours. Castaic Lake RV Park – 31540 Ridge Route Road

Public access for 30 and 40 amp circuits but vehicle owner must bring their own charger. Hours are 8am-8pm daily and there is a $15 flat fee.

– 31540 Ridge Route Road Public access for 30 and 40 amp circuits but vehicle owner must bring their own charger. Hours are 8am-8pm daily and there is a $15 flat fee. Whole Foods Valencia – 24130 Valencia Blvd

Two public access chargers located directly in front of the Whole Foods store. Available 24 hours a day and no fees associated with use.

24130 Valencia Blvd Two public access chargers located directly in front of the Whole Foods store. Available 24 hours a day and no fees associated with use. Canyon Country Plaza – 19186 Soledad Canyon Road

Three ports available: EV Plug (J1772), CHAdeMO DCFC, and SAE Combo DCFC. Available 24 hours a day with NRG EVgo membership pricing.

19186 Soledad Canyon Road Three ports available: EV Plug (J1772), CHAdeMO DCFC, and SAE Combo DCFC. Available 24 hours a day with NRG EVgo membership pricing. Bridgeport Marketplace – 23811 Newhall Ranch Road

Public access fast-fill charger for electric vehicles. Available 24 hours a day with NRG EVgo membership pricing.

– 23811 Newhall Ranch Road Public access fast-fill charger for electric vehicles. Available 24 hours a day with NRG EVgo membership pricing. Bridgeport Marketplace – Tesla Superchargers – 24061 Newhall Ranch Road

Public DC fast fill chargers for Tesla connectors. 24 outlets available 24 hours a day.

– Tesla Superchargers – 24061 Newhall Ranch Road Public DC fast fill chargers for Tesla connectors. 24 outlets available 24 hours a day. Skyline Ranch Plaza – 19355 Plum Canyon Road

Two public access chargers with four ports, located near Grocery Outlet

City-owned electric vehicle charging stations: Santa Clarita Metrolink – 22122 Soledad Canyon Road

Public access fast-fill charger for electric vehicles. Available 24 hours a day with EVConnect membership pricing.

– 22122 Soledad Canyon Road Public access fast-fill charger for electric vehicles. Available 24 hours a day with EVConnect membership pricing. ChargePoint (J1772) City Hall – 23920 Valencia Blvd. Valencia Heritage Park – 24155 Newhall Ranch Road Valencia Glen Park – 23750 Via Gavola The Centre – 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway (near the skate park) Canyon Country Park – 17615 Soledad Canyon Road OldTown Newhall Parking Structure – 22515 9th Street Central Park – 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road Santa Clara River Trail – 26441 Bouquet Canyon Road (next to Starbucks) Canyon Country Community Center – 18410 Sierra Highway Santa Clarita Corporate Yard – 25663 Avenue Stanford



If you’re leaving the Santa Clarita Valley and need to know where you can find other alternative fueling stations across California or other states, use the following link for more information: http://www.afdc.energy.gov/locator/stations/.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...