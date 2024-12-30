Connect, Explore, Hike With the Community

Join the city of Santa Clarita each month for guided Community Hikes led by city staff at different trailheads and parks. These hikes are the perfect way to stay healthy, connect with nature and even make new friends while exploring the 13,000 acres of open space in Santa Clarita.

To make each hike even more special, new unique activities were added to the mix. From self-defense and painting to family games and nature hikes, there is something for everyone. All Community Hikes are free and cater to all skill levels and ages. Below is a list of each Community Hike and activity:

Saturday, Jan. 4 at 4 p.m. at Placerita Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.

Activity: Guided nature hike

Saturday, Feb. 8 at 4:30 p.m. at Central Park (exercise staircase), 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Activity: Self-Defense

Friday, March 21 at 6 p.m. at Central Park (exercise staircase), 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Activity: Painting

Sunday, April 27 at 10 a.m. at Towsley Canyon Trailhead, 24335 The Old Road, Newhall, CA 91321.

Activity: Family games

Sunday, May 18 at 10 a.m. at the Gates Family Wildlife Preserve which is located on the end of Pine Street, Newhall, CA, 91321.

Activity: Exercise

Saturday, June 14 at 7 p.m. at McHaddad Trailhead, located on Edison Road, Newhall, CA 91321.

Activity: Line dancing

For more information about any of the Community Hikes or the trailhead locations, please contact Sean Tuber at (661) 250-3754 or email OutdoorRecreation@santaclarita.gov.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...