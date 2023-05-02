Cougars Track Close Out Conference Championships

Story and photo by Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons Track & Field closed out the regular season on day two of the Western State Conference Prelims and Championships hosted by Moorpark College on Friday, April 28 with the Cougars able to qualify for the Southern California Regional Championships with 13 spots in 11 events.

COC sophomore Layne Buck added to his medal haul after winning his second straight conference title in the long jump a week ago at Antelope Valley College. On Friday, Buck jumped to a third place finish in the triple jump with a mark of 13.18m/43′ 3″.

Buck also ran to a time of 49.21 in the 400m, also good for fourth place. He rounded out the day by running second on the 4x400m relay team (Heath Arceneaux, Buck, Joshua Christopher, Jeremiah Cox) that finished second after being clocked at 3:22.68. Buck will advance to the California Community College Athletic Association SoCal Championships in all three individual events with the 4×400 relay team also moving on.

Elsewhere on the men’s team freshman Phillip Vizmanos placed sixth in the pole vault after clearing a distance of 3.80m / 12′ 5.5″ and will advance to the regional championships.

Canyons sophomore Milca Osorio advanced to the SoCal Championships in the 1500m, 5000m and 10,000m events.

Osorio placed fifth in the 10,000m at a time of 43:05.20 during day one of the meet in Lancaster. On Friday, she finished sixth in the 1500m at 5:10.02. Later in the meet, Osorio clocked a time of 19:17.89 in the 5,000m to take fifth and punch her ticket to the regional meet.

Osorio also ran anchor on the 4x400m relay with Rebekah Brooks, Trinity Winslow, Samantha Rodriguez combining for a third-place time of 4:18.95.

Winslow finished seventh in the 100h (17.34) and Rodriguez was eighth (17.36). Meanwhile, Rodriguez placed third (1:07.70) and Winslow fifth (1:10.80) in the 400h. Both will advance to the SoCal Regional meet in both events.

Full results from the WSC Prelims & Championships meet are available here.

The 2023 CCCAA Southern California Regional Championships will be held Saturday, May 13 at San Diego Mesa College.

