County Chief Sustainability Office Annual Report

Check out the Los Angeles County Chief Sustainability Office’s newly released Annual Report, which details the progress the county has made on the 12 overarching goals of the OurCounty Plan.

Among the highlights from 2022-23:

Passing a landmark ordinance phasing out oil and gas extraction in unincorporated L.A. County.

Banning polystyrene and single-use service ware at restaurants, which will reduce landfill waste and plastic contaminants in the environment.

Adopting the county’s first ever Formal Land Acknowledgment.

Developing the Florence-Firestone Transit-Oriented District Specific Plan to foster connectivity and livability in South Central L.A.

Enacting a permanent rent stabilization ordinance securing affordable housing for thousands.

Releasing the inaugural Los Angeles County Food Equity Roundtable Action Plan.

The work of Chief Sustainability Office staff and a bevy of county and community-based partners has led to meaningful improvements in quality of life for millions of residents.

Read more detail or download this PDF, in the full report here and learn about what plans are in the works for the coming year.

