County Cracks Down on Price Gouging Amid Windstorm, Fire Emergencies

In the aftermath of the devastating wind and firestorm emergencies that have forced thousands of Los Angeles County residents to evacuate their homes, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is warning businesses against illegal price gouging and urges the public to report suspected violations.

Price gouging during a declared emergency is a serious offense, prohibited under California Price Gouging Law (Penal Code 396). The law forbids businesses from raising prices on essential goods and services, including hotel rooms, rental housing, and emergency supplies, by more than 10 percent during an emergency.

“Los Angeles County residents should not have to be burdened with price hikes by unscrupulous businesses when they are already dealing with the disruption and stress of life-threatening emergencies,” said Rafael Carbajal, DCBA Director. “We stand ready to investigate reports of price gouging and to hold violators accountable.”

Price-gouging protections remain in effect for 30 days following an emergency declaration. For contractor-related services, protections extend up to 180 days. Business owners and operators must maintain detailed records of pricing before, during, and after the declared emergency. Failure to comply with price gouging laws can result in fines up to $10,000 or one year in jail, or both.

The Department of Consumer and Business Affairs encourages residents to document suspected price gouging by retaining receipts, invoices, or other records. Consumers can report incidents:

Online at stoppricegouging.dcba.lacounty.gov

By phone at (800) 593-8222 to report details

The Department of Consumer and Business Affairs investigators are actively monitoring prices in impacted communities and coordinating with local prosecutors to address alleged violations. Price gouging laws have been enforced in recent months during crises such as the Rancho Palos Verdes landslides, the Bridge Fire in the Angeles National Forest, and the Franklin Fire in Malibu and were recently reactivated after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors declared a local emergency due to the windstorm and critical fire events that have been unfolding across Los Angeles County since January 7.

For real-time updates on evacuation orders and emergency resources, visit lacounty.gov/emergency. For more information on price gouging and post-disaster consumer issues, visit dcba.lacounty.gov/disasterready.

