County DA Charges Eight with Crimes During Wildfires

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman has announced that charges have been filed against eight additional individuals in connection with eight alleged crimes committed during Los Angeles County’s devastating wildfires.

The charges encompass a range of offenses, including felony arson, felony possession of ammunition by a felon, felony looting during mandatory evacuations and misdemeanor impersonation of a firefighter. These alleged crimes occurred across the county, including in the cities of South Gate, Brentwood, Hawthorne, Huntington Park, Compton, Santa Monica and Malibu.

“To anyone who believes they can use this disaster as a cover for criminal activity, let this be your warning: you will be caught, and you will be held accountable,” Hochman said. “The citizens of this county deserve safety and justice, especially in the wake of such unprecedented devastation, and I will not rest until we achieve both.”

Luis Felipe Gudino (DOB 11/06/1996) is charged with one count of felony arson during a state of emergency in case 25DWCF00047. It is further alleged that the charge involved great violence, great bodily harm or threat of great bodily harm. Gudino is being held on a bail amount of $350,000. His arraignment is scheduled for today in Dept. 7 of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Downey Branch. If convicted as charged, he faces seven years in prison.

On Jan. 13, Guidino is accused of igniting a couch at the rear of an apartment building in the city of South Gate. The fire spread from the couch to a nearby utility pole and surrounding area before being extinguished by the LA County Fire Department. The utility pole was damaged and apartment building exterior was charred.

The case was investigated by the South Gate Police Department.

Richard Alexander Peterson (09/02/1988) is charged with one count of felony arson during a state of emergency in case 25DWCF00046. He faces a third strike sentence on the current charge based on his prior convictions. Peterson is being held on a bail amount of $ 1,350,000. His arraignment is scheduled for today in Dept. 7 of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Downey Branch. If convicted as charged, he faces 25 years to life in prison.

On Jan. 13, at about 4:13 p.m., Peterson allegedly dragged a Christmas tree onto the sidewalk in front of a motel in the city of South Gate and ignited the tree, which burned.

The case was investigated by the South Gate Police Department.

Omar Lopez (DOB 10/3/89) is charged with two counts of felony arson during a state of emergency in case 25DWCF00044. It is further alleged that the charge involved great violence, great bodily harm or threat of great bodily harm. Lopez is being held on a bail amount of $350,00 He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Jan. 15. His preliminary hearing setting is scheduled for Jan. 29 in Dept. J of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Norwalk Branch. If convicted as charged, he faces eight years, eight months in prison.

On Jan. 14, at approximately 5 p.m., Lopez is accused of lighting a dried Christmas tree on fire that was on the sidewalk in front of an apartment building at 6915 Templeton St., in the city of Huntington Park, then igniting a larger tree in a courtyard of a nearby building.

The case was investigated by the Huntington Park Police Department.

Manuel Rodriguez (DOB 3/17/1989) is charged with one count of felony arson during a state of emergency and one felony count of arson of property of another in case 25ARCF00091. Rodriguez’s case was transferred downtown to Dept. 31 of the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center for a preliminary hearing setting on Jan. 31. If convicted as charged, he faces seven years, eight months in prison.

On Jan. 13, at approximately 12 p.m., Rodriguez is accused of starting a fire inside a dumpster behind the closed Donald Bruce Kaufman Brentwood Branch Library, 11820 San Vicente Blvd., in the city of Los Angeles.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Travis Glodt (DOB 02/10/1990) is charged with three counts of felony arson of property of another in case 25ARCF00089. The defendant was arraigned, and a doubt was declared as to his competency. Proceedings were suspended and the case was sent to the mental health court for further proceedings. The People requested his bail be set at $150,000. If convicted as charged, he faces four years and four months in prison.

On Jan. 13 at approximately 10 p.m., Goldt is accused of starting fires using a lighter along Hawthorne Boulevard in the city of Hawthorne. He allegedly started a fire to a Hawthorne city water shut off valve and vegetation at 11601 Hawthorne Blvd., gathered up trash against the wall/front door at 11939 Hawthorne Blvd. and lit it, then lighting bushes on fire next to a cement post at a store located at 11983 Hawthorne Blvd.

The case was investigated by the Hawthorne Police Department.

Leopoldo Reveles (DOB 06/21/75) is charged with two counts of felony arson of property of another in case 25CMCF00082. His bail was set at $100,000. His arraignment is scheduled for today in Dept. 12 of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Compton Branch. If convicted as charged, he faces three years, eight months in prison.

On Jan. 13, at approximately 11:15 a.m., Reveles is accused of using a blow torch to light trash on fire next to the train tracks at Carlin Avenue and Alameda Street in an evacuation zone in the city of Compton, causing a fire and damaging a fire hydrant.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Keyshon Walker (DOB 02/20/2002) is charged with one count of felony unlawful possession of ammunition: prohibited by a prior conviction; one count of felony possession of a firearm by a felon; one count of misdemeanor possession of burglar’s tools; and one count of misdemeanor interference at scene of emergency in case 25ARCF00080. He is being held on $125,000 bail. He pleaded not guilty at arraignment and his preliminary hearing setting is scheduled for February 11 in Dept. 31 of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Airport Branch.

On Jan. 10, at approximately 3 a.m., Walker was stopped while driving in an evacuation zone. In his vehicle, officers located .357 ammunition and an AR15 magazine, along with a drone, walkie talkies, burglary tools, gloves, and a window punch tool.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Joshua Love (DOB 05/09/95) is charged with one count of felony looting during an emergency or evacuation; one count of felony attempted second-degree burglary; one count of misdemeanor possession of burglary tools; one count of felony unauthorized entry of closed disaster area; one count of misdemeanor interference at the scene of emergency; one count of misdemeanor trespass by entering and occupying; one count of misdemeanor possession of injection/ingestion device in case 25ARCF00081. It is further alleged that the defendant had previously been convicted of a serious and/or violent felony.

Love is being held on $160,000 bail. He pleaded not guilty at arraignment on Jan. 14. His preliminary hearing setting is scheduled for Jan. 29 in Dept. 31 of the Los Angeles Superior Court, Airport Branch. If convicted as charged, he faces seven years and two months in prison.

On Jan. 11, at approximately 10 p.m., Love is accused of attempting to burglarize an apartment complex at 416 San Vicente in the city of Santa Monica.

The case was investigated by the Santa Monica Police Department.

Ivan Cedric Reed (DOB 11/27/90) is charged with one felony count of receiving stolen property exceeding $950 in value; one misdemeanor count of impersonating a firefighter; one misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a badge; and one misdemeanor count of unauthorized entry of closed disaster area. The People have recommended a bail amount of $45,000. He is set to be arraigned today in Dept. 100 of the Los Angeles Superior Court, Van Nuys Branch. If convicted as charge he faces four years state prison to be served in the county jail.

On Jan. 14 at about 5 p.m., Reed is accused of wearing a yellow firefighter jacket and having a first responders’ radio in a mandatory evacuation area at 18343 Clifftop Way in the city of Malibu. The defendant allegedly told deputies he was a firefighter.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The charges filed in these cases are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

